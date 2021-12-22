10 beauty trends that took the internet by storm

TikTok dominated the world not just in terms of fashion trends but also the landscape of beauty. It gave an almost infinite number of hacks which went viral instantly.

From fake freckles to instant face lifts, these hacks were either life savers or a complete waste of time, but the world gave them a try anyway. The makeup world is known for giving unexpected hacks and TikTok fulfilled that purpose.

10 viral beauty trends

Here's a look at the ten beauty trends of 2021 that took the internet by storm.

10) Reverse Cat Eye

The reverse cat-eye look was also a big thing this year, and it looks exactly like it sounds. Instead of applying the eyeliner to the top lash lines, it is extended to the bottom lash line and smudged to give a smoky reverse wing.

The trend was started by Los Angeles-based makeup artist Spencer, who shared a TikTok video of the look which quickly reached 2 million views.

9) Tan Tattoos

A cute nostalgic throwback, tan tattoos were a big fad in 2021. Of course, there is the skin damage part but it's also a viral TikTok trend. In this 'trend', people put sunscreen in a specific shape to achieve a temporary tan tattoo after some sun-bathing.

But Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Liv Kraemer recently spoke against the trend in her video, saying:

"Might look cute now but in 10 years you’ll be in my clinic. Sorry to say but there is no such thing as a healthy tan. You will develop wrinkles + dark pigmentations later."

8) Instant Facelift Contouring

Another crazy trend of 2021 was the instant facelift concealer. The tutorial went viral on TikTok by Megha Singh. In the short clip, she is seen swiping concealer across specific areas of her face, including under her eye, next to her lips and corners of the nose to create a lifting effect. Surprisingly, the hack works and gives insane results.

The benefit of this technique is to use small amounts of the product to achieve a noticeable effect instead of creating cakey triangles under the eye.

7) Vampire Lips

Grunge made a comeback in 2021, be it in fashion or in the world of beauty. The grungey aesthetic definitely has gone a bit softer in terms of makeup since the '90s but the dark lips are here to stay.

This year, #vampylips became a big trend on the internet where deep reds and browns were promoted heavily, giving Buffy the Vampire Slayer kind of vibes but with a lipgloss.

6) Q-tip Lipstick Trick

The biggest struggle when applying lipstick is it getting on the teeth, but this year, the makeup sensation Huda Kattan came up with an excellent solution. Her cheap and easy trick gives the neatest lines with one handy tool - a q-tip.

The trend went viral on TikTok and it involves holding the cotton bud horizontally between the lips and applying the lipstick. The aim behind this is to avoid the smudges around the outer corner of the lips, giving the application a cleaner look.

5) Fake Freckles

The internet has been obsessed with the concept of faux freckles for a long time. At first, easy freckle tutorials went viral but over the time, TikTok became obsesssed with #HennaFreckles.

The idea behind this trend is to use brow liners or pencils to give freckles to a clear face. It got so popular that some people even started getting semi-permanent freckle tattoos.

4) Nose Blush

Almost 2 years have gone by since the pandemic commenced and masks became essential. It is definite that they are not going away anytime soon, so the only thing that can be done is have a bomb upper face makeup.

Although hidden behind the mask, 2021 gave rise to the nose blush trend. First seen on TikTok as part of the E-girl look, the trend involves slathering excessive amounts of hot pink blush onto the base of the nose, making it visible like Rudoph the reindeer.

As the trend moved towards becoming mainstream, the hashtag had more than 850,000 views on it, making it an instant must-try trend.

3) Sunscreen Contouring

Wearing sunscreen has always been considered a vital part of skincare routine but this year, a viral beauty trend turned this essential product into a dangerous one. The sunscreen contouring trend was started by a TikTok user who applies sunscreen on certain areas of her face to get a natural contour from tanning.

Any sunscreen user would know its usage, along with the adverse effects of not incorporating it into one's skincare routine.

2) Lube as Primer

The world of makeup is known to use unexpected products but using a lubricant as a primer has to be the most unusual one. This beauty trend has become immensely popular in several beauty influencers' makeup routines and was started by TikTok user Lukáš Kohutek.

The trend involves applying lube to the skin as a primer base. Once it dries off, the foundation and the rest of the beauty look follows.

According to YouTuber Grwady, the lube helps create a "smooth, fine texture" to the skin.

1) Fake Dark Circles

The most bizarre beauty trend of 2021 has to be the faux dark circles. Gaining instant popularity, this trend involved using contour sticks or dark lip shades to create a dark under-eye look.

Kickstarted by model and content creator Sara Carstens as a way to normalize dark circles, the trend took the internet by storm in a very short span of time. Many TikTokers and Influencers tried the hack like Danielle Marcan.

