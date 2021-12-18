'Fast & Furious Spy Racers': Will there be another season of the Netflix series?

Season 6 of Fast & Furious Spy Racers is finally streaming on Netflix, but the real question remains: Is Tony Toretto's story coming to an end?

Created by Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland, the animated spin-off is a result of the continued success of Universal's Fast & Furious franchise. Fast & Furious Spy Racers follows Dom Toretto's younger cousin and a group of racers-turned-spies, trying to save the world together from various threats.

'Fast & Furious Spy Racers': Will Season 7 happen?

Back in Season 5 of Fast & Furious Spy Racers, the gang saves the world from a group of supersuit-enhanced villains, which continues in the latest season but with a new threat. This mission sends the gang on a global adventure to uncover the person behind this threat and their aim behind it. The team, of course, managed to save the world from another catastrophe, leaving the door open for a sixth season.

However, Netflix and Dreamworks have confirmed that a seventh season of Fast & Furious Spy Racers isn't happening.

But just because the series has ended, it doesn't mean that this is the last time viewers will see Tony, Layla, Cisco, Echo, Frostee, Ms. Nowhere and others together.

While Fast & Furious Spy Racers may not be returning for another season, the show's characters could potentially return for future Fast & Furious movies or spinoffs. It is definitely unclear how it might happen, but since family is a recurring theme of everything Fast & Furious, Tony Toretto might just make a live-action appearance.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers holds an aggregate score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes with a rating of 5.6 on IMDb. The series focuses on a younger audience in comparison to franchise films. All its seasons are available to stream on Netflix, and according to Den of Geek:

"Fast & Furious: Spy Racers compliments its parent films well and will satisfy hardcore fans, casuals fans, and may even draw in a whole new audience. The characters are a delight, filled with humor and heart."

Fast & Furious Spy Racers, the final season, is now streaming on Netflix.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the writer.

