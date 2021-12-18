'Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming' review: Netflix series highlights importance of family in its final season

The chasing troupe is back with its final season in Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming and it will do the franchise films proud.

Created by Tim Hedrick and Bret Haalan, the animated series is based on the Fast & Furious film series by Gary Scott Thompson. Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming revolves around the importance of family and how one can always lean on them. This season the team returns to fight against an old nemesis in a showdown that takes them all the way back to Los Angeles.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming is executively produced by Vin Diesel, Tim Hedrick, Bret Haaland, Neal Moritz, and Chris Morgan.

Caution: This article contains spoilers.

'Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming': Review

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming highlights one thing that is the most important in the entire franchise-- family. The gang has finally captured Dann but don't realize soon enough that the cyborg has triggered a version of her own and is hell-bent to destroy all of Los Angeles.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming is packed with action - from cyborg fights, oil rig explosions, subway blowups and car chases. Apart from this, each of the characters look more real, as they go through their own moment of weakness, like Tony being worried about his leadership and Echo doubting her spy skills. However, such moments of doubt fly away when the team comes together to save the world.

What matters the most for Tony is to get the approval from the big brother, Dom Toretto, but his character is much more of a guide to Tony this season. It would have been fun to see Dom have an action scene of his own, as he and Tony did take on Dann in the final fight. In addition to this, the troupe of characters 'find themselves' throughout the season, with Layla being the last one to admit her love for the team.

The gang jokes about sending her away when she talks about going her own way, also reinforcing that family isn't just blood. Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming doesn't pretend to be anything it's not, highlighting all the themes that made the franchise what it is today.

The standalone adventure is a must-watch for people who love fast cars and video games, besides Fast & Furious fans, of course. It's a well-done animation with smart dialogues, but not so heavy on story. It is an extension of the Fast & Furious film franchise, but is mainly a kid-friendly series with a whole lot of races, chases, cyborg fights and explosions.

The animators of Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming have done a fantastic job of making detailed, creative-looking cars, which one can't see in the live-action movies. Although, the series would have done much better in terms of viewership if it was a video game instead. The series does have crazy action that is a perfect combination of what viewers have already seen in the films and the wild car action of Speed Racer.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming continues the franchise’s tradition of having an extremely diverse cast and compliments its parent films, which would satisfy hardcore F&F fans. The characters are a delight, filled with humor and heart.

Stream Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming exclusively on Netflix and enjoy the chase.

