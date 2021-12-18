'A California Christmas: City Lights' ending explained - Do Joseph and Callie marry each other? (Spoilers)

Netflix has dropped yet another Christmas rom-com, A California Christmas: City Lights, and it's a delight to watch, especially when the leading actors are a real-life couple.

A California Christmas: City Lights is a sequel to A California Christmas and revolves around Callie and Joseph's life at the farm. The two lovebirds deal with ups and downs that eventually bring them back together for a beautiful Christmas Eve celebration. The film is directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, with the script penned by Lauren Swickard.

'A California Christmas: City Lights' : Recap and Ending explained (SPOILERS AHEAD)

Recap

A California Christmas: City Lights opens with the ideal farm life, where one big family is living harmoniously at the Vineyard. Joseph and Callie are as happy as ever but Hannah is missing her mother as it is the day to promote new wines. While Callie is giving her speech at the event, Joseph breaks in and proposes to her. A very romantic gesture indeed.

Due to certain family obligations, Joseph is wanted back in the city, so he asks Callie to join him. Although the latter resisted the offer at first, she eventually gives in. The two then flew in a fancy helicopter with Joseph wearing his 'city' clothes.

After they arrive in San Francisco, they drive and gallivant around the city. Joseph then introduces Callie to his old friends who are the complete opposite of her.

One thing Callie isn't aware of is that the two are supposed to get married in the city on Christmas Eve, which she gets to know and has to think about. On the night of the gala, Callie was given a ridiculous dress which she chose not to wear and instead showed up in a more suitable, alluring dress.

She also tells Joseph that she is happy getting married on Christmas Eve. However, in comes Joseph's jealous ex who is ready to cause problems for the couple.

Later in A California Christmas: City Lights, Callie and Joseph take a look at the room where they are supposed to have their first dance.

Trouble is not too far away for the lovebirds as an old friend of Callie's tries to get closer to her. Meanwhile, Victoria is pulling a similar move on Joseph. An excited Callie gets so busy planning her wedding that she forgets her life back at the farm - ignoring and missing calls from Hannah.

On the other hand, in A California Christmas: City Lights, Joseph gets offered a full-time role at this dad's company but has yet to tell Callie about it. Unfortunately, Victoria blurts it out at a meal, causing an argument between the couple.

Callie then goes over to Owen to help him with his play, a trap set by Victoria to take pictures of the two together to use later. She then catches Callie on her walk home and reveals that she was once engaged to Joseph, which makes the former even more irate.

Callie then confronts Joseph about the funding for the soup kitchen and her engagement ring, which eventually leads her to pack her suitcase and leave. Joseph then confronts Victoria about the same, only to see cropped photos of Callie and Owen. This messy situation in A California Christmas: City Lights makes the lovebirds question everything.

Ending explained

Back at the farm, Callie looks at her mother's old wedding dress. Flashbacks of her mother come in where she is showing the dress and sharing the story with Callie, inspiring her to marry Joseph.

Meanwhile, Joseph confronts Owen and learns that Victoria has been lying and manipulating the entire situation. A California Christmas: City Lights then cuts to Joseph talking to his mom and Callie visiting her mother's grave.

It's Christmas Eve and Joseph is getting the wedding arranged while also waiting on Callie. She eventually shows up when the former is making an important speech and forgives him.

The two get married and head back to the vineyard. A California Christmas: City Lights then cuts to a montage of their lives and how they fell in love. Coupled with that, there is a time jump to 9 months later where they are expecting their first child together.

A California Christmas: City Lights is now available to stream on Netflix with its prequel also available on the platform.

