'El Deafo' voice cast and character guide: All about Apple TV + animation

A girl with a superhero alter ego; that's what Apple TV+'s upcoming animated series El Deafo is all about.

Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name and narrated by the author herself, El Deafo revolves around a young girl navigating through life after she loses the ability to hear. Adjusting to a new school and making friends can be difficult with a ridiculous hearing aid, but Cece knows how to get past it.

'El Deafo': Ensemble voice cast, synopsis and trailer

The official trailer for El Deafo dropped earlier this month and it is all set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 7. All episodes of the series will debut on the same day as its premiere.

The official synopsis for Apple TV+'s El Deafo reads:

"El Deafo follows insightful young Cece as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero. Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers. With a little help from her superhero alter ego, El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary."

Here's a look at the adorable voice cast of Apple TV+'s El Deafo.

Lexi Finigan as Cece/El Deafo

American child actress Lexi Finigan is going to be known for the upcoming animated series El Deafo on Apple TV+. She will be voicing the lead, Cece, who loses her hearing but gets through life with the help of her superhero alter ego named El Deafo.

Pamela Adlon as Mom/Spidermom

Pamela Adlon is an American-British actress, comedian, screenwriter, producer and director. She is best known for King of the Hill, Pajama Sam, Grease 2, 101 Dalmatians: The Series, Californication, Better Things, Conception and Holler among several other works. Her achievements include two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Adlon will be seen voicing Cece's Mom/Spidermom in the upcoming animated series El Deafo.

Jane Lynch as Mrs. Sinklemann

American actress Jane Lynch is also a comedian and author. Her notable works include Glee, Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Hollywood Game Night, Shrek Forever After, Rio, and the Wreck-It Ralph films. Her achievements include five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Golden Globe Award.

Lynch will be seen voicing Mrs. Sinklemann in Apple TV+'s El Deafo.

Quinn Copeland as Martha/Marvygirl

Quinn Copeland is an American child actress who is known for Peacock's Punky Brewster. She will be seen voicing Cece's best friend Martha/Marvygirl in the Apple TV+'s upcoming series El Deafo.

El Deafo will be available to stream on January 7 on Apple TV+.

