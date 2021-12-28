Where to watch 'El Deafo'? Release date, trailer and more

Apple TV+ is all set to give its young audience yet another animated series, El Deafo.

Directed by Gilly Fogg, El Deafo is based on the New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name. It follows a young girl, Cece, who finds her inner superhero after losing her ability to hear.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Apple TV+'s El Deafo.

When is 'El Deafo' expected to release?

El Deafo is all set to premiere on January 7, exclusively on Apple TV+. The upcoming animated series has been described as a 'charming and poignant three-part animated series'.

The official synopsis for El Deafo reads:

"El Deafo follows insightful young Cece as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero. Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers. With a little help from her superhero alter ego, El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary."

The voice cast of El Deafo includes Lexi Finigan, Pamela Adlon, Jane Lynch, and Chuck Nice. All episodes of the series will debut on the same day.

Check out the trailer for 'El Deafo'

The official trailer for El Deafo dropped earlier this month and features an original song by indie artist Waxahatchee, titled Tomorrow. The short clip shows Cece adjusting to her new school with her hearing aids. She later learns to embrace the hearing aids as her super powers.

El Deafo is executively produced and written by Will McRobb, along with the author herself, Cece Bell, who also narrates the series. It is co-executively produced by Claire Finn, with Mike Andrews as the composer and original music by Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee. The original soundtrack for El Deafo will release along with the series premiere.

How to subscribe to Apple TV+?

El Deafo will joining other Apple TV+ shows like Helpsters, The Snoopy Show and Ghostwriter, among many more. The subscription is priced at just $4.99 per month (₹99 per month) and has great content on the platform.

Join Cece in her adventures, stream El Deafo on Apple TV+ from January 7.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider