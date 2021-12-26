'Cobra Kai' Season 4 cast list: Ralph Machhio, William Zabka and others star in Netflix series

The karate kids are back with another season of Cobra Kai which is said to see the return of Terry Silver.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai is based on the 1984 film The Karate Kid and picks off 34 years later. The upcoming season will see Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Dojos join forces to take down the Cobra Kai Dojo led by John Kreese at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Ensemble cast, synopsis and trailer

Cobra Kai Season 4 is all set to premiere on 31 December 2021, exclusively on Netflix. The official trailer for the fourth season dropped earlier this month and showed Johnny and Daniel's combined dojos along with the return of Terry Silver.

The official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4 reads:

"Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?"

Here's a look at the returning cast of Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4.

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

The original Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio is an American actor and producer. His notable works include The Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai, The Outsiders, Eight Is Enough, My Cousin Vinny, Crossroads, Ugly Betty and The Deuce.

Macchio will be seen returning as Daniel LaRusso in the upcoming season of Cobra Kai.

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Another one of the originals, American actor William Zabka is best known for his role as Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid films. His other notable works include Cobra Kai, Shootfighter: Fight to the Death, Interceptors, Starting from Scratch, Python and Antibody. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for Most.

Zabka will be returning as Johnny Lawrence in the fourth season of Netflix's Cobra Kai.

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Mary Mouser is an American actress best known for Cobra Kai, Body of Proof, Scandal, All Kids Count, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Freakish and Saint Francis.

Mouser will be returning as Samantha LaRusso in the upcoming season of Cobra Kai.

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

American actor Xolo Maridueña is best known for Cobra Kai, Parenthood, Furst Born, Major Crimes, Mack & Moxy and Victor and Valentino. He will also be seen in the upcoming HBO Max film Blue Beetle.

Maridueña will be seen returning as Miguel Diaz in the fourth season of Netflix's Cobra Kai.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai will also see the return of Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Martin Cove, Peyton List and Vanessa Rubio. Gianni DeCenzo and Joe Seo are also expected to return along with fresh faces including Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stream the fourth season of Cobra Kai from 31 December 2021 exclusively on Netflix.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul