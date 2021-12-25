'Don't Look Up' takeaways: Netflix's apocalyptic film talks about climate change, political ignorance, and herd mentality

Climate change and the harsh realities of today's world is what Netflix's Don't Look Up is all about.

Directed by Adam McKay, Don't Look Up follows the theme of the realities surrounding any possible catastrophic event. The movie will make viewers realize how important it is to act while there is still time to act. The film follows two low-level astronomers trying their best to spread awareness about the killer comet approaching planet Earth.

Takeaways from Netflix's 'Don't Look Up'

Don't Look Up had its theatrical release earlier this month and dropped today on Netflix. The film has an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi, and Himesh Patel.

There are also cameos from stars like Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tomer Sisley, Melanie Lynskey, Gina Gershon, Michael Chiklis, and Paul Guilfoyle in the film.

Don't Look Up is quite a thought-provoking film considering how real it feels, so let's jump into the takeaways from it and learn more about them.

The harsh reality of this planet

Don't Look Up sheds light on what is really going on in the world, or one can say the planet. Climate change is real, and actors like Leonardo DiCaprio are known for actively spreading awareness. On the other hand, there are world leaders who don't even believe in global warming.

The film is also accurate when it comes to people not believing scientists, especially on the matters of space. DiCaprio, who portrays the role of astronomer Dr. Mindy, isn't taken seriously by anyone, not even the President until it's too late. This shows how even with the right data and qualifications, people won't believe in something catastrophic until nothing can be done.

A reflection of possible political reactions

Adam McKay's Don't Look Up has also given a very accurate representation of how the government would react to such a catastrophe. They would be busier in mending the disaster into a beneficial one instead of doing something about it.

The end of the world doesn't mean anything to them because, being VIPs, they will get saved in some way or the other, so they might as well mint some money before the planet is destroyed. Meryl Streep, who is portraying the role of President Orleans, is said to be a look-alike of former President Donald Trump, especially when it comes to individual beliefs and actions.

The Tudum teaser released by Netflix for Don't Look Up reveals how President Orlean reacts when the two astronomers show up at her office. She does not believe in their data and asks her scientists to look into the matter. Until then, everyone is asked to 'sit tight and assess.'

Herd mentality can be the biggest enemy

Don't Look Up also focuses on the worst side of humanity, herd mentality. Humans are known to be either manipulative or easy to convince. It's easier to make them believe in something that does not exist compared to something that does.

The film shows how nobody believed Kate and Dr. Mindy at first, even though they gave accurate data and exact time before the comet would hit Earth. People instead made fun of them for fearing death and when the time came, they chose sides between looking up to see the comet and not looking up to support President Orlean.

Don't Look Up showcases how even in the time of a catastrophe, humans would rather waste their time choosing sides and following instructions rather than actually thinking critically.

Catch Don't Look Up streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

