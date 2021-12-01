'Don't Look Up': 3 reasons why Leonardo DiCaprio starrer is a must-watch

Netflix is all set to give its viewers the funniest movie of the year with Don't Look Up, which may not be based on a true story, but is inspired by possible real-life events.

Premiering on December 24 with a prior theatrical release, Don't Look Up is written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay. The plot revolves around two low-level astronomers who fear that an approaching comet could possibly destroy the planet. To spread awareness about the same, they go on a giant media tour including going to the president, talking to popstars and appearing on news channels.

'Don't Look Up' is worth a shot and here's why

The official trailer for Don't Look Up premiered in November and revealed a brilliant cast that included stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande, alongside many other big names in the industry.

According to director Adam McKay:

"The part of the movie that I hope has a little wisp of some degree of activism — I don’t know if it will or not, it is ultimately just a movie — but it is that third act. I hope it jolts. I hope it surprises. I hope it gives feelings to some of the crowd they haven’t had before. If at least 8% of the audience feels like that, then the whole thing’s been worth it."

Listed below are the reasons that make Don't Look Up a must-watch and a definite contender for the Oscars.

1) It has a star-studded cast

Don't Look Up not only has an amazing plot but also a stunning cast made up of the best of Hollywood. The film stars the iconic duo: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill, along with Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi a.k.a. Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Chris Evans. These A-listers will be joined by Himesh Patel, Tomer Sisley, Melanie Lynskey, Gina Gershon, Michael Chiklis, and Paul Guilfoyle.

Another thing that makes the film stand out is that it is written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay, who is known for films like Vice, The Big Short and The Other Guys.

2) It talks about the climate crisis

The film is a satirical science fiction, dark comedy, which talks about the current climate crisis.

Leonardo DiCaprio is known to be an active participant in spreading awareness about the cause and he will be seen portraying the role of Dr. Randall Mindy, a low-level astronomer who has the same aim as the actor.

3) It is based on 'truly possible events'

The disaster comedy, Don't Look Up, also gives a glimpse of how the government might possibly react to such a catastrophe. Even if the world is ending, they are most likely to try and mint money instead of finding a way to rescue the world. The film gives a faint idea of how the world would react and can be said to be based on 'truly possible events.'

The TUDUM teaser released by Netflix shows how President Janie Orlean reacted when the two astronomers showed up at her office. She asked her scientists to look into the matter and until then, everyone needed to 'sit tight and assess.'

Stream Don't Look Up exclusively on Netflix from December 24 or catch its theatrical release on December 10.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider