'Letterkenny' Season 10: 3 things to know about the Hulu comedy series

Hulu's Letterkenny is back with another season and things are going to get funnier and weirder this time.

The upcoming season of Letterkenny will continue to explore the lives of its vibrant characters. Things might take a drastic turn for Wayne since his ex-girlfriend is in town.

As for Katy, she is willing to rejuvenate her dating life outside of Letterkenny. The sitcom is developed by Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney.

'Letterkenny' Season 10: 3 things viewers should know about the series

Letterkenny Season 10 is all set to premiere on 25 December 2021, exclusively on Hulu. The season will have 10 episodes in total which will all be released on the same day.

The official synopsis for Letterkenny Season 10 reads:

"The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals...and that's just for starters, buddy."

Here are three things that Letterkenny Season 10 is bringing to its viewers this holiday season.

1) The show will focus on its original roots

The upcoming season of Letterkenny is said to focus on its roots. The show will have more laughs and more ridiculous situations. Coupled with that, it will also bring back some of its classic jokes and characters such as the Mennonites. A perfect watch for the holiday season indeed!

2) The official trailer is thrilling

The official trailer for Letterkenny's season 10 dropped earlier this month and it opens with Katy describing Daryl's second cousin's house as 'the biggest hick house' she has ever seen. The clip then features Tannis, Wayne's ex-fiance Marie-Fred, the Skids and the hockey players.

The trailer urges fans to 'spread the word and ditch your family' for the tenth season, which will see the return of some of the most beloved characters in the sitcom along with new adventures for the Hicks.

3) New people will join the cast

Letterkenny's Season 10 will also see a mix of fresh faces joining the show. It will also see the return of the principal cast, including Jared Keeso, Michelle Mylett, Nathan Dales, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr and Tyler Johnston. They will be joined by Lisa Codrington, Tyler Hynes, Clark Backo and Kaniehtiio Horn.

Other cast members expected to feature include Jacob Tierney, Evan Stern, Magalie Lépine Blondeau, Patrick McNeil and Mark Forward.

Stream Letterkenny Season 10 from 25 December 2021 only on Hulu.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul