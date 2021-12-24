'Search Party': 3 reasons why the fifth and final season cannot be missed

Dory is back and alive, but not in her true form on HBO Max's final season of Search Party.

The upcoming season of Search Party is said to bring a lot of twists to the table and things are going to get weird for the troublesome group of Dory and her friends. Joining them would be Tunnel Quinn and Liquorice Montague which will make things a bit more interesting.

'Search Party': 3 reasons why the final season is a must-watch

The official trailer for Search Party Season 5 dropped yesterday, giving viewers a glimpse of the crazy ride they're in for. Things are going to get weird and humanity's true nature will be revealed.

Search Party Season 5 is set to premiere on 7 January 2021, exclusively on HBO Max. The final season will have 10 episodes which will all drop at the same time.

Here are three reasons why Search Party Season 5 is a must-watch.

1) A completely different side of Dory will be seen

The finale of Search Party's Season 4 showed Dory coming back to life, after literally attending her own funeral. The upcoming season will definitely pick off from that moment but viewers will see a completely new side of Dory.

This new Dory, however, isn't here to bring something good to the table as she is completely in her cult-style spirit and believes that the revolution is nigh. Near-life experiences can change people but Dory is going through a drastic transformation.

2) The great Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast

HBO Max announced a few more additions to Season 5 of Search Party, one of which was Jeff Goldblum. The actor is known for his brilliant acting and comedic style, but with added sass that he never fails to bring to every project of his.

In the upcoming season, Jeff is said to be playing the role of Tunnel Quinn, a tech billionaire with whom Dory joins forces and of course, both of them are believers of spiritual enlightenment.

3) The group will be together again

Season 5 of Search Party will see the group reuniting - Dory, Elliot, Portia and Drew. They are definitely getting together to create even more mess and get in more trouble but that's how they bring the fun to the series.

Opining on the show's current trajectory, showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter stated:

"Everyone's madness comes to a boiling point. It will be very, very scary."

Search Party will be streaming exclusively on HBO Max starting 7 January 2021.

