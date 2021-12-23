'Search Party' Season 5 cast list: Alia Shawkat, Jeff Goldblum and others star in HBO Max original

HBO Max is all set to give its viewers the final season of its popular comedy thriller, Search Party.

Search Party revolves around a group of friends who get stuck in the middle of a missing person investigation, which makes things messier. The upcoming season will revolve around Dory after her near-death experience and her collaboration with Tunnel Quinn.

'Search Party' Season 5: Ensemble cast, synopsis and trailer

Search Party Season 5 will be premiering exclusively on HBO Max on January 7. The official trailer for the series dropped yesterday and things are getting weirder this season.

The official synopsis for Search Party Season 5 reads:

"In the new season, Dory enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn on the other side of her near-death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia, Elliott and Drew into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey."

Here's a look at the stunning cast of HBO Max's Search Party Season 5.

Alia Shawkat as Dory Sief

Leading the show as Dory is American actress and artist Alia Shawkat. She is best known for her work in State of Grace, Arrested Development, The Final Girls, Search Party, Drunk History and Love Spreads.

Catch her returning for the final season of Search Party in January.

Jeff Goldblum as Tunnel Quinn

American actor and musician Jeff Goldblum is known for his work in the Jurassic Park franchise, Independence Day franchise, Into the Night, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok and The Grand Budapest Hotel and more.

He has received several awards and nominations, including a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and an Academy Award nomination. His Jazz band is called Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Goldblum will be joining the cast of Search Party Season 5 as Tunnel Quinn, a tech billionaire and believer of spiritual enlightenment.

John Reynolds as Drew Gardner

John Reynolds is an American actor and writer best known for starring in Stranger Things, Search Party, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Thanksgiving, among several others.

Reynolds will be returning as Drew Gardner in the final season of HBO Max's Search Party.

Meredith Hagner as Portia Davenport

American actress Meredith Hagner is best known for As the World Turns, Lights Out, Men at Work, Search Party, Strangers, Dummy, Folk Hero & Funny Guy, The Oath, Hits, Brightburn and Palm Springs. She holds a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for As the World Turns.

Hagner will be returning as Portia Davenport in the upcoming season of Search Party.

John Early as Elliott Goss

John Early is an American comedian and actor. He is best known for his work in 30 Rock, Fort Tilden, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Search Party, Late Night, Bob's Burgers and Big City Greens among several other projects.

Early will be returning as Elliott Goss in the final season of Search Party.

Season 5 of Search Party will also see Jeffery Self, Ron Livingston, Clare McNulty, Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens and Michelle Badillo in the cast.

Stream the final season of Search Party on HBO Max from January 7.

