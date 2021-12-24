'Encanto' voice cast and character guide: All about Disney's animated musical film

Disney is back with its music, animation and some magic that celebrates yet another festival, Encanto.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Encanto follows a young Colombian girl, Mirabel, who is the only member of her family without any magical powers. But things take a different turn as she becomes the hero to save Encanto's magic.

The original songs for Encanto are written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the film is produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer.

'Encanto': Ensemble voice cast, synopsis and trailer

The official trailer for Encanto was released in September and had a theatrical release on November 24. The musical fantasy is all set to premiere on Disney+ from December 24.

The official synopsis for Disney's Encanto reads:

"The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger."

Here's a look at the beautiful cast of Disney's Encanto.

Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal: The Magic-less

American actress and model Stephanie Beatriz is best known for her work in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Short Term 12, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, In the Heights, BoJack Horseman, Modern Family and Ice Age: Collision Course, among several other projects.

Beatriz will be heard voicing Mirabel Madrigal in Encanto, the protagonist. What makes Mirabel different is that she does not have a special gift like the other members of her family. She is often described as imperfect, quirky and weird but she is also deeply emotional and incredibly empathetic.

Mauro Castillo as Félix Madrigal: The 'Good Time' Uncle

Mauro Castillo is a Colombian singer, composer, trombonist, performer, and music producer. He became popular for his role in El Joe: The Legend. As a composer, he has written songs for singers like Oscar de León, Joe Arroyo, Titanes de la salsa and Hermanos Moreno, among others.

Castillo will be voicing Félix Madrigal in Encanto, Mirabel's uncle. He is also Pepa's husband and is there to have a good time.

John Leguizamo as Bruno Madrigal: The One Who can see the Future

John Leguizamo is an American actor, comedian, producer, playwright and screenwriter. He is best known for his work in Super Mario Bros., Carlito's Way, Romeo + Juliet, The Counselor, Collateral Damage, Ice Age film series and The Brothers García.

He holds several accolades and nominations including a Golden Globe nomination, a Special Tony Award and four Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

Leguizamo will be voicing Bruno Madrigal in Encanto. He is also Mirabel's uncle, who has the ability to see the future.

Angie Cepeda as Julieta Madrigal: The One who Heals with Food

Colombian actress Angie Cepeda is best known for her roles in Pobre Diabla, Captain Pantoja and the Special Services, Love in the Time of Cholera, A Night in Old Mexico and The Vanished Elephant.

Cepeda will be voicing Julieta Madrigal in Encanto. She is Mirabel's mother and Agustín's wife, who hold the ability to heal others with her cooking.

The other cast members of Encanto include María Cecilia Botero, Jessica Darrow, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Ravi-Cabot Conyers, Maluma and Alan Tudyk.

Also Read Article Continues below

Encanto will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ starting December 24.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider