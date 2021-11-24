Why does Hawkeye have hearing aids? Disney+ series' Episode 1 and 2 breakdown and Easter eggs

Marvel Studios just dropped their newest MCU Disney+ series starring Hawkeye, which will deal with passing on the character's mantle to 22-year-old Kate Bishop. The Hawkeye series, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, was released on Disney+ on November 24.

From the series' intro to the artwork itself, clear inspiration from the Hawkeye Volume 4 comic series (2012-2015) by Matt Fraction could be spotted. Furthermore, later in episode 1 and 2, the criminal organization called Tracksuit Mafia were introduced, which were featured heavily in Fraction's comics.

Hawkeye episode 2 also featured a brief scene with Maya Lopez/Echo portrayed by Alaqua Cox.

Easter eggs and theories spawned from Hawkeye episode 1 and 2

When is Hawkeye set in?

The series' co-director Rhys Thomas told GamesRadar,

"We're two years after the events of Endgame."

This means that Hawkeye episode 1 and 2 takes place on December 19 and 20, in 2025.

Clint's hearing:

Clint Barton with a hearing aid (Image via Marvel Studios)

In episode 1, it was established that Clint requires a hearing aid. This directly ties in with comics like 1983's Hawkeye series, where Clint Barton loses his hearing after his battle with Crossfire. Later, in Hawkeye (2012) #15, Kazimierz "Kazi" Kazimierczak/The Clown stabbed Barton's ears, leaving his hearing impaired.

Swordsman

Swordsman in the series and comics (Image via Marvel Studios/ Marvel Comics)

The trailers made it seem like Tony Dalton's Jack Duquesne, aka Swordsman in the comics, worked for or with Vera Farmiga's Eleanor Bishop. However, Episode 1 revealed that Jack is the fiancé of Eleanor.

The first episode also makes it seem like Jack Duquesne killed his uncle after acquiring Ronin's (Clint) sword.

Tracksuit Mafia

Ivan in the trailer with Tracksuit Mafia (Image via Marvel Studios)

The first two episodes of Hawkeye heavily feature the criminal group called "Tracksuit Mafia (or Tracksuit Draculas)", led by Ivan Banionis. Episodes 1 and 2 showcased them using their famed catchphrase from the comic, 'bro.'

Their liking towards the salutation, 'bro,' also refers to their front-moving business, "Trust A Bro."

Echo's connection with the Tracksuit Mafia

Maya Lopez's leadership in the group could be explained by her comic book connection with Daredevil villain, Kingpin. In the comics, Lopez's father was killed by Kingpin, who then pinned the murder on Daredevil.

Lopez was taken in by Kingpin, where she received training in combat and skill enhancement. Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, became a father figure to Maya.

As seen firsthand in the episodes, the Tracksuit Mafia are not really the brightest bunch. It could be theorized that Kingpin sent Lopez to take control of the Mafia.

Moira Brandon Easter egg

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez (Echo) in Hawkeye (Image via Marvel Studios)

In episode 1, Kate Bishop takes Clint to an apparent safehouse that she (presumably) is operating under the alias Moira Brandon. This is a reference to a comic book character of the same name.

Moira Brandon is an actress whose estate was used by the West Coast Avengers as a headquarters. She also aided Clint Barton and Mockingbird when Crossfire attacked them. In her dying moments, Hawkeye also made her an honorary Avenger.

Lucky, the Pizza Dog:

Lucky, the Pizza Dog (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Episode 1, Kate rescues a dog and takes the pawed companion to her apartment. In the comics, Lucky was initially known as Arrow and belonged to Ivan Banionis, the leader of Tracksuit Mafia.

The first two episodes set up the backstory of the new hero, Kate Bishop. The Hawkeye series has created much hype over the rumored appearances of Wilson Fisk, Florence Pugh, and possibly Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

