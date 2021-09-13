Who is Kate Bishop to Hawkeye? Relationship explored in official trailer for upcoming MCU series

Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for their upcoming MCU Disney+ series Hawkeye, which will feature the titular Avenger, also known as Clint Barton. However, the retired hero is expected to pass the mantle to Kate Bishop, who will be introduced in the series.

In the Entertainment Weekly’s first exclusive first look report for the series, Jeremy Renner (who portrays Clint Barton/Hawkeye) was quoted saying,

“[Kate Bishop is] a 22-year-old kid, and she’s a big Hawkeye fan...The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

The Hawkeye series, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld (portraying Kate Bishop) will be released on Disney+ on November 24.

What is Kate Bishop’s relationship with Hawkeye (Clint Barton)?

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in the series, and Kate Bishop in the comics. (Image via Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images and Marvel Comics)

Kate Bishop (aka Katherine Elizabeth Bishop) was first introduced in Young Avengers #1 (April 2005). She was written and created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung.

As per her comic-book origins, Kate Bishop was the youngest daughter of Derek Bishop, the scion of a wealthy Manhattan family. Kate remained with her distant father and sister. Her mother, Eleanor, was absent and seemingly perished on vacation when Kate was young.

The young Kate gets fascinated by Clint Barton (Hawkeye), who, despite being an unpowered human, helps save the planet along with the Avengers. The aspect of Kate being a Hawkeye fangirl is established in the trailer of the series as well.

#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021

Like the comics, Kate will become the protégé of Clint Barton in the series and will ultimately take over the mantle of Hawkeye, replacing Clint. In the comics, Kate and Clint have instances where there are conflicts between them. However, they always end up reconciling. According to Marvel.com’s profile on Kate Bishop,

“Kate very much values her namesake and considers Clint her family.”

Kate Bishop - theory for Hawkeye series

Seeing all these #hawkeye 🎯🏹 pics got me motivated! Can't wait to see it in action! @HaileeSteinfeld looks dope! pic.twitter.com/f1JhiMfxQ8 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 9, 2020

The series is set in New York after the blip and will have Clint Barton’s past conflicts create issues for him. Five years after the blip (Thanos’ snap), Hawkeye lost his family and embraced the persona of a vigilante rumored to be Ronin. Clint proceeded to wipe out several crime syndicates, including some faction of the Yakuza as established in the Avengers: Endgame.

Kate Bishop moonlights as Ronin as showcased in the new trailer, which likely causes any of these organizations to target her in New York. The syndicate after her is expected to be Tracksuit Mafia (or Tracksuit Draculas), as speculated from an Instagram video of the shooting.

Clint must have had a previous conflict with the Mafias when he worked as Ronin. This is plausible as it explains how Clint will cross paths with Kate to help her.

The Hawkeye series is highly anticipated for the introduction of more potential Young Avengers candidates. Even the possible cameo of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova excites the series.

