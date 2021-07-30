When does Hawkeye come out? Release date, cast, plot and all you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ series

Marvel Studios announced the release date for their upcoming Disney+ “Hawkeye” show today (June 29). The upcoming venture will mark the fourth Disney+ series of the MCU after “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” and “Marvel’s What...If?”

“Hawkeye” will be available on Disney+ from November 24. The series will have weekly releases on Wednesdays at 12 AM PT, 3 PM ET, 12.30 PM IST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, or 4 PM KST.

#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021

The studio made the date public, along with an exclusive first look at Entertainment Weekly. The photo featured Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

All about the upcoming “Hawkeye” series - Plot theories, characters, and expectations.

Here is the list of what we already know and some theories about the “Hawkeye” series.

“Hawkeye” will have six episodes and is expected to drop its season finale on December 29, unless there is a Holiday-break.

Expected Plot of "Hawkeye" series:

Yelena Belova.

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (or Val) giving Yelena Belova an assignment to kill Barton in "Black Widow (2021)." (Image via: Marvel Studios)

The series will have a direct link with the post-credit scene in “Black Widow (2021),” containing Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh). In the scene, she accepted the assignment to kill Clint Barton (Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner). Thus, Pugh’s Yelena Belova is confirmed to show up in “Hawkeye.”

It is highly plausible to believe that she will transition from trying to kill Barton to being his ally later in the series. However, whether Pugh will be present in multiple episodes is up for speculation.

Plot Theories - Continuation of Ronin storyline

Hawkeye as "Ronin" in Avengers: Endgame (2019). (Image via: Marvel Studios)

In “Avengers: Endgame (2019),” it was established that Hawkeye pursued criminals as a vigilante during the five years after he lost his family to the snap/blip. In April 2021, Jeremy Renner posted a snap of his “Ronin” costume on his Instagram story, which is likely to be a tease for Ronin’s return in the Disney+ series.

It can be theorized that the primary antagonists of the “Hawkeye” series will have some connection from Barton’s crusade from those five years after the "blip." Clint’s “Ronin” avatar was last seen in Endgame, where he was trying to wipe out the Yakuza faction in Tokyo.

Kate Bishop:

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in the series, and Kate Bishop in the comics. (Image via: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images and Marvel Comics)

In an exclusive first look report by Entertainment Weekly, Jeremy Renner was quoted saying,

“[Kate Bishop is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan...The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

If the previous theory’s prediction is accurate. It can be further theorized that Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld) could get involved in the chaos as Barton is trying to mitigate the threats from his past.

The series is reportedly based on the “Hawkeye comic series (2012-2015)” written by Matt Fraction. In the comics, Clint took some time off from the Avengers and managed his apartment complex.

This makes it plausible that the series may introduce Kate Bishop through this connection, perhaps as a tenant or Barton’s employee.

Furthermore, as Kate involves herself in the trouble, Clint could be obliged to mentor her, ultimately leading to her taking the “Hawkeye” mantle.

In a set video posted on Instagram back in February, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop were seen going against the “Tracksuit Mafia (or Tracksuit Draculas)” in a car-chase shoot. The antagonistic group was heavily featured in the comics.

Lucky, the Pizza dog.

Lucky, the pizza dog in the America #5 comic. Hailee Steinfeld with Jolt in the series. (Image via: Marvel Comics, Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

Another set photo, back in December 2020, showcased Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop with a dog. In the comics, Kate had an iconic dog named “Lucky, the Pizza dog.”

Echo - Daredevil and Kingpin tease for MCU?

24-year old Native American actress Alaqua Cox is confirmed to play the role of Maya Lopez (known as Echo). In the comics, Maya was deaf, but had photographic reflexes just like “Taskmaster,” who was recently featured in “Black Widow.”

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez (Echo) in Hawkeye. (Image via: Just Jared)

Just Jared posted a set photo in April, which showcased Alaqua Cox’s “Maya Lopez.” When Lopez’s father dies in the comics, he puts his bloody hand on her face. After which, as Echo, she paints a handprint on her face.

However, she did not have a handprint painted on her face in the set photo, which establishes that she might not have taken up the persona of “Echo” yet.

Maya Lopez in comics. (Image via: Marvel Comics)

In the comics, Maya’s father used to work for Kingpin, who ordered his murder and framed it on Daredevil. Kingpin also takes Maya under his care and becomes her new father figure. However, MCU is likely to hold her origin for her own Disney+ series, which was reported by Variety to be in development.

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is also expected to show up in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So Vincent D’Onofrio unliked my tweet about #Kingpin in #Hawkeye.



Yup, his appearance definitely happening now. pic.twitter.com/qnxsPxbakL — Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks) July 24, 2021

Kingpin’s potential return was also hyped when actor Vincent D’Onofrio (who played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Netflix’s Daredevil series) liked a tweet about his potential return in the “Hawkeye” series.

Main Cast:

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop (Kate’s mother)

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/ Echo

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne/Swordsman

And importantly, Jolt as Lucky - The Pizza Dog.

The theories about the potential return of Kingpin, the introduction of Echo, and Barton's passing of his mantle to Kate, have made this upcoming series one of the most anticipated MCU projects.

Furthermore, fans are also excited about Kate Bishop's set up for "Young Avengers," the expected upcoming project in the MCU. However, fans may have to wait until August or beyond to see any official teaser/trailer footage of the show.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul