When does "Jungle Cruise" come out on Disney Plus? India and Asia release, streaming details, runtime and all you need to know 

Jungle Cruise, inspired by Disneyland’s famed boat ride of the same name, is the 2021 live-action movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt. The movie is set in the 20th Century and has been on hold since last year due to the pandemic.

After the immensely popular Pirates of the Caribbean series, Jungle Cruise marks the second film in Disney’s catalog to be based on a ride. The original ride has been a part of Disneyland since 1955.

Both the ride and the movie take place in the Amazon Rainforest, where the protagonists deal with exotic animals and other dangers. The original ride has faced some controversy over its portrayal of indigenous people. In January, Disney Parks announced that it would revamp the story by removing the racial discrepancies in the ride.

“Jungle Cruise”: Streaming and release details, runtime, cast and synopsis.

Synopsis:

Dr. Lily Houghton (played by Emily Blunt) hires quipster Frank Wolff, the skipper who helps Lily search for an ancient healing tree. The film explores the duo’s mystical adventure through the Amazon rainforest to find the tree that can advance medical science.

The movie has a runtime of 2 hours 7 minutes.

Theatrical and Disney+ Streaming Release:

Jungle Cruise will be available in select theaters and via Disney Plus premium access in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and others on July 30 (Friday).

The movie is expected to drop on Disney Plus at 12 AM PT, 3 AM ET, 12.30 PM IST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, and 4 PM KST.

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Jake Whitehall in Disney's "Jungle Cruise." (image via: Walt Disney Studios)

In the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, and Europe, viewers will need to pay the Premier Access fee ($29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99 / €21.99) in addition to a Disney+ subscription to watch the movie. However, unlike most PVOD rentals or purchases, movies bought on Premier Access will remain accessible for a lifetime.

Asia Release date:

Following the trend of the studios’ previous releases, Jungle Cruise is expected to be only available in select theaters throughout Asian countries.

However, just like Black Widow and Mulan, the movie is not expected to be available as a one-time purchase on Disney+ in Asia. VPNs are the best bet for viewers in locations where, Jungle Cruise will not be available.

The film is expected to be available for free on Disney Plus in four months, on November 12, 2021.

India Release date:

Disney’s previous blockbuster Black Widow is expected to drop in October, four months after its original release date on July 9. Similarly, last year’s Mulan was released for free to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers on December 4, again four months after its original release.

Thus, it is expected that Jungle Cruise will follow the same release window and be available for free on November 12, 2021.

Main Cast:

The movie stars Dwayne Johnson (of WWE and Hobbs and Shaw fame) and Emily Blunt (of A Quiet Place fame). They are joined by Jesse Plemons’ antagonist, Paul Giamatti, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, and more as supporting cast members.

Edited by Siddharth Satish