Dwayne Johnson x Vin Diesel beef explained: Exploring what exactly happened as former bids adieu to the Fast and Furious franchise 

Vin Diesel’s ninth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, revolves around family. However, after starring as the character Luke Hobbs in installments 5 to 8 of the series, Dwayne Johnson has announced that he will not be returning for the last two movies. The long feud between the two stars originated on the set of The Fate of the Furious back in 2016.

The stars also allegedly had some trouble sharing scenes together amidst the feud.

Since then, in several public appearances, both Johnson and Diesel have addressed their “beef” and even showcased mutual support for each other. Dwayne Johnson has also since starred in the Fast and Furious spin-off film Hobbs and Shaw, along with Jason Statham.

History of the feud: Dwayne Johnson vs Vin Diesel beef

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in Fast Five. (Image via: Universal Pictures)

The feud stemmed from an August 2016 Instagram video (that has since been deleted) by "The Rock.” In the video, Dwayne said:

“...My female co-stars are always amazing, and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story…..]The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses."

Following this, most of Dwayne’s Fast and Furious 8 co-stars were reportedly unhappy with him. The incident also resulted in private meetings between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, who is also one of the main producers of the series. In April 2018, Johnson confirmed these meetings to the Rolling Stones (via Hollywood Reporter), saying,

“That is correct. We were not in any scenes together...we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating.”

In April 2017, Vin Diesel seemingly hinted at the end of their feud.

The Bloodshot star stated in an interview with USA Today,

“I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way...In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

Furthermore, in September 2019, Dwayne Johnson posted an Instagram video showcasing gratitude for the success of Hobbs and Shaw.

In the video, he addressed Diesel by saying,

"Lastly, but not least, I want to thank brother Vin [Diesel] for your support of Hobbs & Shaw...You invited me into the Fast and Furious family. I’m grateful for that invite... I’ll be seeing you soon, Toretto."

However, the feud seems to be back on after Vin Diesel, in an interview with Men’s Health, said,

“My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance (from Dwayne Johnson) where it needed to be.”

Following this, Dwayne, confirmed that he would no longer be associated with the main Fast and Furious franchise.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, promoting his upcoming film, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Dwayne shared his reaction to Diesel’s comment,

“I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that...I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

Edited by Siddharth Satish