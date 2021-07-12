To say Dwayne Johnson is a household name would be an understatement. Proclaimed by WWE as the first third-generation wrestler, Dwayne Johnson worked his way up the ranks in the wrestling behemoth, becoming a 10-time World Champion in the process. Wrestling under the ring name The Rock, Dwayne Johnson has been part of multiple iconic rivalries against pro-wrestling legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan.

19yrs ago today the Rock and I had a match that will stand the test of time,I’m still waiting for that same energy to show up again brother Wood4Life pic.twitter.com/TBKpz2YPDB — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 18, 2021

While cementing his status as a wrestling legend, Dwayne Johnson made his acting debut in 'The Mummy Returns' in 2001. The Brahma Bull's acting career has grown exponentially since then, which has seen him star in blockbuster movies like 'Hobbs and Shaw' and 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.' With blockbusters like 'Red Notice' and 'Black Adam' lined up for release in the coming future, the sky is the limit for Dwayne Johnson.

So, where does Dwayne Johnson live?

Dwayne Johnson's Beverly Hills Mansion

Dwayne Johnson currently resides in a massive 27.8 Million USD mansion in Beverly Hills, California. The price of the house shouldn't seem too steep, given that Dwayne Johnson is earning about 20 Million USD per movie.

The mansion has an area of approximately 18000 square feet, which also includes a separate 2500 square feet guest house. Gyms, swimming pools, tennis courts, movie theaters - the mansion has every amenity one can imagine. Dwayne Johnson recently listed his Georgia ranch for sale, setting the asking price at 7.5 Million USD. The wrestling legend also owns a mansion in London.

Dwayne Johnson was last seen at the season premiere of SmackDown, the first show of WWE on the FOX network. There were plans to have Dwayne Johnson partner with Ronda Rousey in a tag-team match at WrestleMania 34, but they never materialized. Since then, fans have been clamoring to see Dwayne Johnson make his return to the squared circle to fight cousin Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Will The Rock return to WWE? As the saying goes, never say never!

