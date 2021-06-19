Where to watch Fast and Furious 9 online? Release date, streaming details, cast, and more

"Fast and Furious 9" is the latest addition to the "Fast and Furious" franchise, one of the world's highest-grossing film series.

The "Fast saga" propelled its way to box-office success back in 2001, with "The Fast and The Furious." Since then, the series has reached new heights with its nitro-powered cars.

The Fast and Furious series has evolved from getting chased by cops for illegal street racing and stealing DVD players to performing HALO jumps with cars and then combating a nuclear submarine with cars.

This massively popular action series has grossed over $6.1 billion in the worldwide box office. Furthermore, the series had a successful spin-off, "Hobbs and Shaw (2019)," starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Adding to the good news for fans, "Fast and Furious 9" will finally release in theatres worldwide on June 25th, after being delayed thrice due to the pandemic

However, UK audiences will get the ninth film of the series a day earlier, on June 24th.

When will Fast and Furious 9 stream?

While audiences may have been used to getting access to blockbusters from Disney and Warner Bros, Universal has not yet followed that same path.

Fast and Furious 9 will not follow the likes of "Godzilla Vs. Kong (2020)," "Mulan (2020)," and "Black Widow (2021)." The movie will be released on June 25th, exclusively in theatres.

However, Universal's previous releases did follow a 17-day window for VOD and streaming release after the theatrical release. But for Fast and Furious 9, the studio did not specify a streaming/VOD release date. The film is expected to be exclusively available in theatres for more than 17 days.

It should have its digital release later on, in HBO Max or NBC's streaming service, Peacock. Furthermore, it is also likely to carry a rental or buying charge.

Cast

Fast and Furious 9 has a similar ensemble to the previous films:

Vin Diesel (playing Dominic Toretto)

John Cena (playing Jakob)

Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty)

Tyrese Gibson (as Roman)

Helen Mirren (playing Queenie)

Charlize Theron (playing Cipher)

Curt Russel (playing Mr Nobody)

Ludacris (playing Tej)

The cast also includes Sung Kang (returning as Han)

WWE superstar turned actor John Cena is playing Dom's brother and is expected to be the main antagonist. In addition, singer and rapper Cardi B also play a significant role in the film.

The trailer footage of the series reveals Dom and Letty's son named Brian, in honor of the late Paul Walker's character. The trailers of Fast and Furious 9 also show rocket-powered cars and vehicles that can be hooked onto jets.

While the film would have grossed more in a non-COVID world, it is still expected to run successfully due to the big-name cast.

