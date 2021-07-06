The funniest Vin Diesel family memes on the internet as Fast and Furious 9 fever takes over

The Fast and Furious franchise and Vin Diesel have both been around for as long as people can remember. Over the years, the movies have evolved, and despite numerous plot holes being seen often than not, the franchise is loved the world over.

From drifting in Tokyo to robbing bank vaults straight from the building, the franchise has seen and done it all by now.

Its latest installment, Fast and Furious 9, recently hit the $500 million mark in box office earnings. Suffice to say, another installment of the franchise might just be in the works.

Keeping aside the revenue, the insane plots, and a host of memorable characters, one thing has remained a talking point throughout the series: Family.

Vin Diesel when he sees a family pic.twitter.com/OUyoVLmp2d — 🇦🇺 Opti 🇦🇺 (@opt_pessimist) July 5, 2021

No matter how hard things get for Dom and his crew, the family sticks together, keeps pushing onward, and gets through any situation. In fact, family has become so important that the internet has taken note of the predicament and has confirmed that family is the strongest thing in the universe.

It's so strong that even Chuck Norris and Thanos don't stand a chance in front of this divine might. While that may not be entirely true, Vin Diesel says otherwise.

“Thanos is strong but not as strong as family” : Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/UgGGosmR4H — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

Vin Diesel - The Family Man

It's unclear how it all started, but the "family is stronger" tagline has begun to sweep the internet, and this is just the beginning. What began as a phrase used by Dom (Vin Diesel) to inspire his crew, and keep them together in the movies, has now turned into a pop-culture tagline that will go down in history.

Netizens have been pumping out their versions of the "family is stronger" meme, and the internet is overwhelmed with laughs and gags.

While the intention of Vin Diesel's dialogue about family in the movie may have been more grounded, the internet has upped its game and proclaimed that nothing is more vital than family.

Here are a few fan-made memes:

These Vin Diesel memes are killing me dude 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/401lqqSVel — Rozstradamus (@RozkieSan) July 4, 2021

the only movie vin diesel approves of pic.twitter.com/8ir7mHfmA9 — el²🦇 | jai era (@brxcewaynes) July 5, 2021

I am very much loving that Vin Diesel saying “Family” is becoming such a popular meme. I can’t get enough of them. pic.twitter.com/GKA20SgnH8 — Chris Lee (@C_lee64) July 5, 2021

When is Vin Diesel being added to MK12?#Mortalkombat pic.twitter.com/UtXVEwcuKH — TQT Simps for Skarlet 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 (@TQT1995) July 4, 2021

*horde shows up



Vin Diesel: we can defeat these walkers with family pic.twitter.com/dxhCxEgpm6 — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) July 5, 2021

The Vin Diesel memes are actually killing me, Fast & Furious is really the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/IEjX3buWlD — Luce 🌸 (@LucePlaysPS5) July 5, 2021

Vin diesel memes is what's carrying 2021 pic.twitter.com/5h24Rnw9Rh — dhanush (@DhanushrenK) July 5, 2021

idk why all of the sudden I'm seeing vin diesel memes on my timeline, but i laugh at every one of them and i love it!



Anyone have a favorite vin diesel meme? post it below! pic.twitter.com/s2FB1jrMwA — ᴬᵃʳᵒⁿ ᵇᵘᵗ ˢᵐᵒˡ (@AaroniusH) July 5, 2021

I love Vin Diesel! pic.twitter.com/SzhuORtULx — Master Chief (@BigManChief) July 4, 2021

Vin Diesel taught the Autobots that nothing is stronger than family. pic.twitter.com/oK7Y4mXTHQ — V-Revolticon (@VRevolticon) July 5, 2021

If Vin Diesel Won The Tournament Of Power In Dragon Ball Super. pic.twitter.com/wAETi6Ubnz — UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) July 5, 2021

This Vin Diesel meme format is one of the best ones of 2021 free pic.twitter.com/64cYeCQiiC — Aero (@ActualAero) July 5, 2021

If Vin Diesel Arrived And Faced Off Against Broly In Dragon Ball Super. pic.twitter.com/VsO6h44mjB — UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) July 5, 2021

Vin Diesel in John Wick universe. pic.twitter.com/MATwe9FRnh — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

I'm loving the Vin Diesel/Fast & Furious/Dom/Family memes. Brilliantly daft. pic.twitter.com/7y96pNB0Fh — Prork (@Prork) July 5, 2021

Vin Diesel V Megatron. Let's Go 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Gci1Vhqs9 — Tom (@TomMCJL) July 5, 2021

Bro these Vin Diesel memes got me weak 😂



Let me put up the only one I have pic.twitter.com/d9jfwa58Ii — JarvisBaileyVO (@InitialJarvis) July 5, 2021

Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/ajtUJ2Zsv3 — Chris Wit Da Blixk🐺 (@Txph3r) July 5, 2021

If Vin Diesel fought Loki in Avengers pic.twitter.com/3Ji5r9vZ8u — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

From Avengers to Star Wars and everything in-between, the crossovers have cemented Vin Diesel's legacy in pop culture's hall of fame.

Every meme about Dom Toretto/Vin Diesel and family is the best meme I’ve ever seen, but I really needed this one pic.twitter.com/lVCZtIzawf — Kerri Adler ✨✨ (@Kerri_Lauren) July 4, 2021

Suffice to say, everyone adores him. Given his recent surge in popularity following the memes, it's safe to assume that both he and "family" will remain a talking point for years to come.

Note: This article reflects the author's vciews.

Edited by Ravi Iyer