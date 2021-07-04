Fans of Khaby Lame rejoice as he overtakes Addison Rae to become the second most followed TikTok star in the world

Addison Rae has been second in line to the TikTok throne for some time now, with over 80 million-plus followers. Since shooting to fame on social media for her dance video, she has been the talk of the town.

In addition to the dance video, she recently released her debut song "Obsessed," and is also starring in the Netflix movie "He's All That" towards the end of August 2021.

He’s more than a bet. He’s All That. August 27 on @netflix pic.twitter.com/KOXjtbsHWG — He's All That (@HesAllThatMovie) April 26, 2021

Judging by the looks of things, it was pretty evident that she would gain more followers in time, and eventually proceed to dethrone Charli D'Amelio and become TikTok's most-followed influencer.

However, it would seem that a new contender known as Khabane Lame has risen out of the blue and has taken away Addison Rae's spot, and by the looks of it, Charli D'Amelio may be next.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Addison Rae surpassed by rapidly growing Khaby Lame in TikTok followers. pic.twitter.com/yJzJtZTCeZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 3, 2021

The Khaby storm is sweeping social media

Khabane Lame, better known as Khaby, is a Senegalese TikToker based in Italy. He has become well known for his short comedy skits, in which he sarcastically points out people who complicate simple tasks and often try to showcase complicated lifehacks.

His comedy style is simple, to the point, and transcends languages and culture. Using only his expressions and hand gestures, this TikToker has made millions laugh.

Now, after surpassing Rae to become the world's second most followed TikToker, fans have begun rejoicing, and social media is filled with congratulatory messages. However, not everyone seems to be happy with his success. Here are a few reactions from netizens.

no, he has no talent , give it to actual talented people who work hard for it, thought y’all learned the first time — / STREAM FUCKBOY (@charliswallet) July 3, 2021

We been knew — Amphora Rodrigo (@AmphoraRodrigo) July 3, 2021

that’s why i’m saying that y’all should have learn from the first time and give the hype to actual talented poc creators 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — / STREAM FUCKBOY (@charliswallet) July 3, 2021

bro ur literally all up in the replies hating on everything 😭 find some peace 🙏 — jake (@jake61081568) July 3, 2021

the king — ✨ (@deadasslosingit) July 3, 2021

that's why were hyping khaby and not addison, common sense💀 — 𝔟𝔬𝔯𝔢𝔡𝔬𝔪 (@woahitstiiffany) July 4, 2021

Despite the hate from some on social media, by the looks of it, Khaby Lame's rise to fame is not slowing down anytime soon. In fact, he may just be headed for the number one spot on TikTok.

Charli D'Amelio may soon be dethroned

Based on the available data, Khaby Lame may dethrone Charli D'Amelio by the end of this year.

D'Amelio currently has 119.2 million followers and is growing on TikTok at an average daily rate of 180,000 followers per day. Khaby adds on average 1,600,000 plus followers daily to an already staggering 82.6 million fanbase on TikTok.

Despite having a lead of 37 million followers, given how Khaby's follower count has increased drastically over the past few months, it is going to be tough for her to stay in the lead. In June alone, Khaby gained a staggering 15.4 million followers, compared to 2.1 million for D'Amelio.

Follower growth graph (Image via SocialBlade)

Given his phenomenal rise to fame and millions of fans worldwide, based on the data, it's not a question of 'if', but rather only a matter of time before Khaby overtakes Charli D'Amelio to become the most followed TikTok star in the world.

