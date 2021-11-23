Who could Keanu Reeves play in the MCU? Fans petition for Ghost Rider or Silver Surfer casting 

John Wick and Matrix star Keanu Reeves have revealed that he is ready to join the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). On November 22, Esquire posted a video where Keanu answered questions from fans, one of whom asked about whether he would ever join the MCU. The 57-year-old “breathtaking” actor’s response has made him trend on almost all social media since then.

Keanu Reeves showcased his interest in the MCU by saying,

“Isn't it bigger than a [sic] universe? It's almost like a multiverse. It's a Marvel-verse. It would be an honor. There're some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something no one's really ever done.”

He added:

“It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.”

Keanu Reeves’ potential appearance in MCU - how did it start?

In 2019, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed having talks with Keanu Reeves multiple times. Feige spoke to Comicbook.com during the press junket for Spider-Man: Far From Home, when he was asked if the studio had been thinking about roping in Reeves for playing a Marvel character.

Kevin Feige said:

“We talk to him for almost every film we make. We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

The Marvel producer added that it was similar to roping in Jake Gyllenhaal, who was finally cast as Mysterio, the antagonist of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Feige apparently revealed that it might be similar for Reeves, who will join the MCU when the right role clicks with him.

Here’s how MCU fans reacted to Keanu Reeves' interest to be in the Marvel franchise

Ever since Feige’s revelation about having talks with Keanu Reeves, MCU fans have caused his name to trend on almost all social media. While several think he would be perfect as Wolverine, others believe he is simply too tall to play the five-foot-three-inch-tall character.

Alireza T @at7tweets Imagine ...

Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus for MCU's Ghost Rider ... Imagine ...Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus for MCU's Ghost Rider ... https://t.co/3o3GQ6juWc

viv🌹check pinned📌 @crimsonvmpire MANIFESTING KEANU REEVES IN THE MCU AS JOHNNY BLAZE/GHOST RIDER MANIFESTING KEANU REEVES IN THE MCU AS JOHNNY BLAZE/GHOST RIDER https://t.co/DgPN7x3t40

Skyler Shuler @SkylerShuler



Please and thank you! Keanu Reeves Ghost Rider @MarvelStudios Please and thank you! Keanu Reeves Ghost Rider @MarvelStudios Please and thank you!

DopeSpill Comics @dopespillcomics If Keanu Reeves becomes the Silver Surfer… Then we would truly be closer to Point Break If Keanu Reeves becomes the Silver Surfer… Then we would truly be closer to Point Break https://t.co/AZlYX72h3Y

Stefan Vague Weasley. @Lumumba8868 @Spidernerd616 @GodEmperorBoss Everyone entitled to their opinion. Don't let age fool you. Keanu Reeves been killing it with numerous action films these last few years. Man can do Ghost Rider. Plus Keanu a motorcycle buff. @Spidernerd616 @GodEmperorBoss Everyone entitled to their opinion. Don't let age fool you. Keanu Reeves been killing it with numerous action films these last few years. Man can do Ghost Rider. Plus Keanu a motorcycle buff. https://t.co/gJlGXO4HSu

Jonathan Ross @wossy Dear Marvel. Keanu Reeves as Silver Surfer. Nicholas Cage as Galactus. Thank you. #MCU Dear Marvel. Keanu Reeves as Silver Surfer. Nicholas Cage as Galactus. Thank you. #MCU

There is another section of fans who want to see Keanu as the Silver Surfer, who was last played by Doug Jones and voiced by Lawrence Fishburne. Meanwhile, almost everyone on the internet seems to think that Reeves could be perfect as Ghost Rider.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Multiple tweets also drew comparisons about the motorcycle-riding character with Keanu’s love for motorcycles in real-life, with him co-owning Arch Motorcycle as one of his businesses.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee