What is Keanu Reeves' net worth? Actor's fortune explored as he gifts 'John Wick' stunt doubles Rolex Submariners 

Action star Keanu Reeves is cherished worldwide for his famed down-to-earth demeanor and humble approach to life. The John Wick star recently made headlines for another one of his trademark tokens of generosity.

Keanu gifted four of John Wick 4 stuntmen engraved Rolex Submariners watches as the film wrapped filming. The watches reportedly cost around $10,000 per unit. The four stuntmen include Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang.

As per Jeremy Marinas' Instagram story featuring Keanu Reeves' generous gift, the watches carry a custom engraving that thanked the individual stuntmen. The engraving further reads "The John Wick Five," signifying the five members of the production, potentially including Reeves himself.

Keanu Reeves' previous token of appreciation for the crew of his movies

The actor is known to have given away $75 million to VFX, stunt, and other teams who worked on the Matrix trilogy. The series had earned over $1.6 billion with its three installments, and Keanu Reeves gave 75 crew members $1 million each.

In 2019, during a press conference for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, the actor told the Jakarta Post:

"I'd rather people didn't know that. It was a private transaction. It was something I could afford to do, a worthwhile thing to do."

After the success of 1999's The Matrix, Keanu Reeves gave a custom-made Harley Davidson motorcycle to his 12 stuntmen.

How much is Keanu Reeves worth?

According to multiple sources, Keanu Reeves is worth north of $350-360 million. The Canadian star forayed into professional acting at the age of 20 in an episode of the 1984 CBC TV series Hangin' In. Since then, the star has been accredited with 104 projects over a career spanning 37 years.

The 57-year-old has had several box-office juggernauts since his debut, including Speed which garnered over $350 million worldwide. This was followed by The Matrix trilogy raking in over $1.6 billion in total. Keanu Reeves' most recent hits include the John Wick series, which has collected over $585 million spanning three films so far.

Keanu has also lent his face and voice to the massively popular game Cyberpunk 2077. The actor was also associated with the game's advertisement campaign, for which he is assumed to have been paid accordingly.

Business Venture

Furthermore, Keanu Reeves also co-owns a premium custom motorcycle design and manufacturing firm. Arch Motorcycles, which he co-founded with Gard Hollinger in 2011. The company currently sells three models, which start from over $78,000.

Property

Reeves has a modest home compared to other celebrities who have amassed a fortune as vast as his. The star bought an $8 million mansion in 2003, where he reportedly currently lives. The 5607 sq. foot property, with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool and a three-car garage, is situated in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Keanu Reeves is also incredibly philanthropic and regularly donates and invests his time in fundraisers for hospitals and medical research. In 2002-2003, Reeves started a private foundation that helps run multiple children's hospitals and funds cancer research. The actor has been discreetly donating to several cancer facilities since losing his younger sister Kim to cancer in the 1990s.

Last year, Keanu auctioned a 15-minute virtual date to raise funds for an Idaho-based children's cancer charity.

Edited by Siddharth Satish