'Ted Lasso - The Missing Christmas Mustache' review: A holiday surprise with a warm message 

Everyone's favorite coach, Ted Lasso, made a return recently with an animated short, Ted Lasso - The Missing Christmas Mustache. A Christmas special featuring AFC's favorites.

The stop-motion film revolves around Apple TV+'s ensemble cast of Ted Lasso, who are on a mission to find Ted's missing mustache before it ruins Christmas. Ted Lasso - The Missing Christmas Mustache has Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and Juno Temple voicing their respective characters.

Note: This article contains some spoilers.

'Ted Lasso - The Missing Christmas Mustache': Review

Ted Lasso - The Missing Christmas Mustache is a four-minute piece that has the whole the cast looking for Ted's mustache before he facetimes Henry. It's a silly animated short where each character offers alternatives for Ted's facial hair, which is funny to watch.

From Keeley drawing on a new mustache to Coach Beard making Ted look exactly like him through his 'disguise box'. The special, just like the series, delivers an important message about the holidays while also wishing its viewers an 'imperfect' Christmas. He further adds that it's the imperfections that make it perfect, Christmas or otherwise.

Ted Lasso has received several accolades and nominations like the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Bill Lawrence, the co-creator of the series, expressed his optimism about Claymation as seen in the episode Carol of the Bells. He joked:

"It’d be cool if we had a Claymation Christmas special."

He further mentioned that he would have preferred to hold the holiday episode from season two, to drop as an 'extra episode' after the season ended. The same opening credits can now be seen in Ted Lasso - The Missing Christmas Mustache.

Ted Lasso's production and writing team are said to be working on the third season of the comedy, which was also recently named AFI Television Program of the year. Production for Ted Lasso is expected to start early next year for its summer 2022 debut.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stream both the seasons of Ted Lasso exclusively on Apple TV+ and enjoy Ted's crazy optimism.

Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider