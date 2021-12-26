Writing Around the Christmas Tree cast list: Krystal Joy Brown and others star in Lifetime romance

Love is in the air this holiday season with Lifetime's latest film, Writing Around the Christmas Tree that premiered today.

Directed by Jake Helgren, Writing Around the Christmas Tree follows a romance novelist, Mikaela, who meets a handsome author, Levi, at a holiday writer's retreat. Levi convinces Mikaela that to write about love, she should first experience it. The film is produced by The Ninth House and Nicely Entertainment.

Writing Around the Christmas Tree: Ensemble cast, synopsis and trailer

The official trailer for Writing Around the Christmas Tree dropped back in August, and the film premiered today on Lifetime. The film is one of the thirty films scheduled to air during Lifetime's 'It's a Wonderful Lifetime' promotion, which began on November 12.

The official synopsis for Writing Around the Christmas Tree reads:

"Mikaela (Krystal Joy Brown) a successful romance novelist who has had bad luck in love, visits a quaint bed and breakfast for a Christmas writer’s retreat near a snowy lake town each year. Upon arriving, she meets dashing writer, Levi (Curtis Hamilton) who soon convinces Mikaela that she shouldn’t be writing about love, if she doesn’t allow herself to get out and actually experience it."

Here's a look at the stunning cast of Lifetime's Writing Around the Christmas Tree.

Krystal Joy Brown as Mikaela Leighton

American Broadway star and television actress Krystal Joy Brown is best known for Motown: The Musical, Rent, Hamilton, Hair, Castle, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Sydney to the Max. She is also a two-time Adele and Fred Astaire nominee for the best female dancer in a Broadway show.

Brown will be seen portraying the role of Mikaela Leighton in Lifetime's holiday rom-com Writing Around the Christmas Tree.

Curtis Hamilton as Levi McGuire

Curtis Hamilton is an American actor known for his work in Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge, & Michel'le, Broad Daylight, Charming the Hearts of Men, Insecure, and will soon be seen in The Kings of Napa. He is also a former standout All-American football player who had signed with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

Hamilton will be seen portraying the role of Levi McGuire in Lifetime's Writing Around the Christmas Tree.

Meg Steedle as Olive Olsen

American actress Meg Steedle is known for her roles in Boardwalk Empire, Mr. Mercedes, Gone Are the Days, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy and The Mysteries of Laura.

Steedle will be seen portraying the role of Olive Olsen in Lifetime's holiday romance film Writing Around the Christmas Tree.

The cast of Writing Around the Christmas Tree will also star James Black, Gavyn Michaels, Dawnn Lewis, Max Emerson, Samantha Quan, René Ashton and Hayley Seat.

Get in the Christmas spirit and stream Writing Around the Christmas Tree, now available on Lifetime.

