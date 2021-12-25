'Don't Look Up': Surprise cameos in Netflix film

Netflix dropped its most-anticipated film of the year, Don't Look Up, yesterday and let's just say it's way too real.

Directed and written by Adam McKay, Don't Look Up follows two low-level astronomers on their media tour to warn the people of the planet about the approaching comet, which is likely to destroy Earth.

Cameos in 'Don't Look Up'

The official trailer for Don't Look Up was released last month, followed by a theatrical release earlier this month. The film premiered yesterday on Netflix and features an all-star cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and many more.

Let's look at the cameos that surprised viewers on Netflix's Don't Look Up.

1) Chris Evans

Captain America himself made a short appearance on Netflix's Don't Look Up. As the world finds itself divided between Upper Lookers and Don't Look Uppers, Chris Evans is featured as an actor, of course. He is seen promoting the film titled Total Devastation, which is based on the ongoing chaos.

In the short scene, Evans speaks to an interviewer about Hollywood's support for the 'look-up movement.' Sporting sunglasses and a beanie with a leather jacket on, Evans gives a message to get along:

"As a country, we need to stop arguing."

2) Ishaan Khatter

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter also made a cameo appearance in Don't Look Up. Although The Suitable Boy star had a 10 seconds appearance, it was enough to send all the fans into a frenzy.

In the film, Khatter plays Raghav Manavalan, who condemns US President Orlean for ignoring India and the rest of the world as the comet heads towards Earth.

The young actor shared a video of his appearance on Instagram as well, captioning:

"Finally found time to kick back and enjoy Christmas Eve with the movie I’ve looked forward to most this year… Whoa. WAITTTT A MINUTE. Who dat? So cool to do this little cameo and be in the same montage as the GOAT Meryl Streep and genius Leo."

Friends star Matthew Perry was also said to have a cameo in Don't Look Up but unfortunately, his scene with Jonah Hill was deleted from the final movie. Images that surfaced online prior to the film's release showed Perry at a campaign rally with Jason Orlean.

Experience Doomsday in a fun way with Don't Look Up, now streaming on Netflix.

