'Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke' ending explained: Do the Beecrofts finally put an end to their feud? (Spoilers)

The much-awaited sequel to the Nigerian comedy, Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke, is here and there's more famidrama.

Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke picks off from the last movie, only this time there's a family member neglected from the will and they aren't too happy about it. Rahama Sadau joins the cast as Laila who is ready to take over Chief Daddy's company and get the respect she deserves from the Beecrofts.

This article attempts to dissect and understand the ending of Netflix's Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke'

Netflix's Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke is a sequel to Chief Daddy's dysfunctional family drama. The man himself is no less than notorious, but he is a well-respected and established industrialist. Chief Daddy may have an extended family of children due to illegitimate relationships, but he loves them all. In the first installment, viewers saw that everyone (from family members to maids and chauffeurs) was a part of Chief Daddy's will.

At the end of the film, the beneficiaries finally make peace with each other, but that joy is temporary. In Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke, Laila is introduced as his illegitimate daughter from another relationship. Since she was neglected in the will, Laila seeks revenge and ends up taking over Chief Daddy's company which makes all the other family members break. The Beecroft family stands divided and dysfunctional yet again.

On the other hand, Dammy and Adaora's relationship turns sour over a misunderstanding as Adaora is fed up with Dammy's preference for his celebrity lifestyle over her. Dammy's infidelity also hurts her even more, thanks to the gossip around his possible relationship with a high-class artist, Nina. But Adaora's mother Madam Pat reassures her of Dammy's love. Meanwhile, Famzy visits Dubai to meet an investor, but that turns out to be a sham.

Dammy flies in to show support as Famzy has now decided to participate in a talent show. He takes Adaora along on this trip in an attempt to persuade her and fix things between them. Dammy also plans a deal with Laila to pave a path towards peace. At the end of the trip, he is able to successfully persuade Adaora, and Famzy gets his big break.

At the end of Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke, the family members attend Dammy and Adaora’s wedding (to which Laila is also invited). At first they object to Laila's presence but Dammy makes sure to remind everyone of the importance of extended family and how they should make peace with each other. The family members acknowledge Dammy and celebrate the wedding, finally ending the feud.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke is now streaming on Netflix.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Siddharth Satish