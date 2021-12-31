'Hilda and the Mountain King' takeaway: Netflix film talks about motherhood at its best

Netflix's latest release, Hilda and the Mountain King, is not just a story about trolls, but also the power in a mother's love.

Starring Bella Ramsey voicing Hilda, the film revolves around Hilda who wakes up in the body of a troll. She then uses her wit and courage to get back home as a human, also saving the city of Trolberg and bringing peace between its citizens and trolls. Hilda and the Mountain King is directed by Andy Coyle and is based on Luke Pearson's graphic novel.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

The Power of Motherhood in 'Hilda and the Mountain King'

Hilda and the Mountain King is a definite thought-provoker due to several of its underlying themes like self-acceptance, magic, love, misunderstandings and motherhood. The film highlights these themes every now and then in the film, but one aspect that was constant throughout it was motherhood.

Hilda and the Mountain King talks heavily about motherhood - the expanse of it, the sacrifices in it and the power of it. The archetypal traits are not just evident in Hilda's mother Johanna, but also in Baba's mother Trylla and the mother of trolls, Amma. All three showed strength, sacrifice and the pain of missing their children.

It's time to understand Hilda and the Mountain King's takeaway through the mothers.

Hilda's Mother Johanna

In Hilda and the Mountain King, as soon as Johanna realizes that Hilda is missing and the baby in her room is a troll, she gets worried. As a mother, she does everything she can on her own to find her. She goes looking for Hilda in the mountains during the day, getting caught by the safety patrol team several times.

Another one of her attempts to find Hilda among the trolls during night-time almost gets her killer, but that does not stop her. She then goes up to the safety patrol officer, Erik Ahlberg, and shares her concerns with him. They head towards the mountains and she finally reunites with her daughter. She sees how strong Hilda has gotten and also helps her out later when the trolls head toward Trolberg.

Johanna is also a good mother to Baba, with whom Hilda gets swapped with. She understands that she has also lost her mother, so she tries to make the situation comforting for Baba - also dressing her up with Hilda's clothes. At the end of Hilda and the Mountain King, she lets Baba visit them every now and then, and also lets her daughter spend time with the trolls.

Baba's mother Trylla

Trylla was always a very caring mother in Hilda and the Mountain King. She performed the magic to swap Hilda and Baba because she thought it was better for her child to remain among humans than be in danger at the mountain.

After the swap, she is unable to help Hilda, but looks after her as her own child. Although she was not happy with what she had done and missed Baba a lot, she still refused to undo the magic.

She would take Hilda on adventures around the troll mountain, tell her about troll history and treasures and also carry her around when necessary. She had made it her mission to not let any harm come to Hilda and also helped her accept herself as a troll. At the end of Hilda and the Mountain King, she helps Hilda fight the Mountain King and then Erik.

The Mother and Grandmother of all trolls, Amma

Still from Hilda and the Mountain King novel - Amma (Image via Hilda Fandom)

Amma, the mother and grandmother of all trolls, played a very crucial part in Hilda and the Mountain King. Long ago, she built mountains around Trolberg for her children to live in and went to sleep between those mountains to stay surrounded by her loved ones. But one time, her rest lasted too long and she got covered by earth and the humans built a settlement on top of it.

Soon enough, that settlement grew into a city, and as much as Amma wanted to sit up and meet her children, she did not. This showed how much she cared not just for her own family but also the children of the earth. She felt her children being driven away from her due to the fear humans had for trolls and since her voice could barely reach her children, she assumed that they forgot about her.

Eventually, towards the end of Hilda and the Mountain King, trolls were allowed to come into Trolberg where they can finally be connected with Amma. This connection led to growth in the trolls and an understanding in the citizens about the invasion by trolls. To be close to Amma again, the people of Trolberg dedicated one night to the trolls, letting them inside the city every year to celebrate and meet their mother.

Catch the magical and heartwarming tale of trolls in Hilda and the Mountain King, now streaming on Netflix.

