'Hilda and the Mountain King' ending explained: Does the Mountain King destroy Trolberg? (Spoilers)

Netflix's most popular animated series dropped a film, Hilda and the Mountain King, answering burning questions from its previous season.

Directed by Andy Coyle, Hilda and the Mountain King is based on graphic novels by Luke Pearson. This is his sixth in the collection. The plot of the film picks off from Hilda's Season 2 finale, with the titular protagonist waking up as a troll.

She then tries to do everything in her power to return to her human form and go back home to her family, while also learning a lessons along the way.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of Netflix's Hilda and the Mountain King

Caution: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'Hilda and the Mountain King'

As Hilda and the Mountain King progresses towards the end, viewers will see Johanna making another attempt to find her daughter, only this time she goes to the safety patrol officer, Erik Ahlberg, himself.

Hilda's best friends Frida and David also offer to help out but Johanna does not want the young kids to get involved.

Meanwhile, after having a fun day learning more about the trolls with Trylla, Hilda confronts her once again. She asks the former to undo the magic so that she gets Baba back and Hilda gets back to her mother.

But Trylla refuses, making Hilda mad. She later sneaks out to finish her remaining tasks from the Mountain King, whose real identity is unknown to Hilda.

The Mountain King then sends Hilda into his old castle to get him a red shiny orb which she successfully does. However, she gets chased by a giant troll. Hilda then runs towards the end of the cave, which is open as Baba, Johanna, Erik and the others are already there to find her.

The group successfully fights off the giant troll and the kids are reunited with their mothers. During the fight in Hilda and the Mountain King, Johanna also sees how strong and confident Hilda has gotten.

The orb stolen by Hilda gets to the Mountain King and he comes out of his prison cell in his true form. He thanks the young girl but then heads towards Trolberg to destroy it, along with his army.

Meanwhile in Hilda and the Mountain King, Frida manages to escape into the mountains to connect with a troll and find her friend Hilda. She then comes across a troubled troll and helps him out until she sees the giant Mountain King heading towards the town.

A grievous misunderstanding

The giant troll that was after Hilda then makes a run towards the Mountain King, in order to stop him. It is then revealed that the two are brothers and the troll was the one who kept the Mountain King in the prison cell.

The Mountain King gets his army to stop the troll and then destroys the walls around Trolberg. By then in Hilda and the Mountain King, the safety patrol team has prepped up with the giant troll buster pointed towards the wall. They are about to fire it towards the Mountain King when Hilda asks them to stop.

Hilda explains to them what she saw inside the orb and how the town will be in danger if the trolls' mother sits up. She tries to get the team to emphathize with the trolls but Erik ignores her and fires the troll buster at the Mountain King.

He immediately collapses which causes his army of trolls to attack. The town then feels the ground cracking underneath them, signaling that the mother is awake in Hilda and the Mountain King.

Later in Hilda and the Mountain King, Hilda asks Trylla to throw her towards Erik with the orb. When she does so, Hilda puts Erik's head inside the orb. He then sees what Frida and Hilda have done, realizing that the latter was right. After learning about their journey, he asks his team to stop and make way for the trolls to pass.

A gracious end

The trolls then head towards the center of the town and stay there. Frida and Hilda join them to understand what is going on and they narrate the backstory to Amma, the mother and grandmother of trolls.

Hilda tells everyone that Amma got stuck underneath the village and stayed there so that she does not destroy Trolberg, a sacrifice she chose to make even though it would stop her from seeing her children.

Viewers of Hilda and the Mountain King will then see all the trolls transforming and growing flowers on them, meaning that they are finally talking to their mother and evolving. This very scene is captivating as well as heartwarming.

Hilda and the Mountain King ends with the trolls returning back to the mountains, Erik resigning as the safety patrol officer and Trolberg hosting an annual fest for the trolls to meet their mother. The happy ending of the film also shows Baba visiting Hilda and her family, as well as the latter spending time with the trolls.

Hilda and the Mountain King is a thought-provoking film that sheds light on misunderstandings, Scandinavian folklore and motherhood. The film is now available to stream on Netflix.

