'Anxious People' ending explained: Is Jack able to track the robber? (Spoilers)

People deserve second chances and Netflix's Anxious People is here to remind viewers of this.

The Swedish mini-series Anxious People is based on Fredrik Backman's novel of the same name. It revolves around a group of eight people stuck in a hostage situation after a rookie robber locks them in an apartment. The series is directed by Felix Herngren and stars Leif Andree, Marik Lager Crantz, Lottie Ejebrant, Per Andersson, Anna Grant, and Elina Du Rietz.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of Netflix's Anxious People.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'Anxious People'

Summary

Anxious People opens with a very unexpected shot of a person committing suicide, but it also sets a deeper plot for the series which is explored towards the end. The series revolves around a father-son duo of Swedish police officers, Jim and Jack, who carry on their mundane day-to-day duty.

Things change in Anxious People when an unusual robbery occurs, and a ski mask wearing robber demands 6500 Kronos from a bank cashier. On realizing that it's a cashless bank, the robber runs for her life from Jack and Jim only to enter an 'open house'. Panic takes over the robber which leads her to point the gun at the people at the viewing the apartment, later taking them hostage.

The situation starts to worsen when the two police officers learn about the robber's gun. Jack calls the Stockholm police for backup and Jim decides to talk to the robber. After a while, they receive demands regarding pizza and fireworks from the robber, in exchange for releasing the hostages.

As the fireworks are launched in the midnight sky, eight hostages are released from the apartment and the SWAT team immediately barges in. After checking every possible area in the apartment, they realize that the robber has escaped which leads Jack to think that the robber is amongst the eight victims. He then decides to interrogate each one of them.

The episodes in Anxious People then follow the stories of these eight people - an IKEA addicted couple, a bank manager, a gay couple, a performance artiste, a real estate agent and the landlord of the apartment.

Ending

During the hostage situation in Anxious People, Estelle, Julia and Anna-Lena get up close about love and their fears. Estelle opens up about the neighbor she used to flirt with, however, she never tried anything because of her husband. She then reveals that both the neighbor and her husband have been dead for over six years, which created a void in her life. This made her initially want to sell the house, but she turns up at the open house having changed her mind.

It is then revealed that the robber is a mom, Liv Holmberg, who accidentally ended up at the open house. She had no intentions of hurting anyone and only attempted to rob the bank because she was going to lose custody of her two girls. The hostages heard her out and sympathized with her.

They then decide on helping her escape from the situation without revealing her identity. The night of the incident, before the eight walk out of the apartment, Estelle hands Liv the keys to Klas' apartment and asks her to hide there when the police searches the apartment.

As Anxious People comes to an end, each of its characters find their respective closure. Zarah puts an end to her misery after reading Gustav's suicide note and starts dating Lennart, Anna-Lena and Roger try to start over, Julia and Ro finally find a place to move in (Klas' apartment).

As for Jack, he finally understands the importance of second chances and compassion, as he was about to arrest Liv. When he finally pieced the puzzle and tracked down Liz, he saw her with her girls and understood the reason behind her actions. Jack also embraces her sister and bridges the gap between them after her drug overdose incident.

Anxious People is now streaming on Netflix.

