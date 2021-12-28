Netflix January 2022 releases: 5 shows to look forward to

The year might be coming to an end, but streaming giant Netflix is all set with a long list of shows and movies airing in 2022.

From films like Perfect Strangers, The Royal Treatment, Through My Window to new seasons of shows such as Cobra Kai, Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy and many more, Netflix will have viewers binge-watching all year.

5 series dropping on Netflix in 2022

Netflix is well known for all types of content, but what makes the streaming service stand out are the Netflix Originals shows that it releases every now and then.

Here are five mind-blowing shows hitting Netflix in January 2022..

1) Rebelde

Releasing on January 5, 2022 is a reboot of Rebelde, a popular Mexican telenovela that aired back in 2004.

Rebelde revolves around six completely different teens who all go to the same private school, Elite Way School. The only thing that connects them is their passion for music and their vocation. The telenovela also launched the real-life band RBD.

The official trailer for the Netflix reboot dropped earlier this month and featured a new group of students at Elite Way School. Navigating their way through studies, friendship and romance, the freshmen are all set for the Battle of the Bands and challenging The Lodge.

Rebelde is set to star Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Giovanna Grigio, Alejandro Puente, Franco Masini and Lizeth Selene as the leads.

2) The House

The House, a stop-motion anthology, is all set to drop on Netflix on 14 January 2022. The short series features three unconnected stories that center around a single house but in three different realities.

Each episode has been described as an 'eccentric dark comedy' and is directed by a set of different directors.

Chapter one of The House is directed by Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels, while Chapter two saw Niki Lindroth von Bahr take the helm. Chapter three was delivered by Paloma Baeza.

The voice cast includes Helena Bonham-Carter, Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley, Mark Heap, Stephanie Cole, Miranda Richardson and many more.

The official trailer for The House was released earlier this month and features human and animal inhabitants who are capable of speech, along with a glimpse of the blood-cooling habits and tone of the show. All three episodes will be available to stream starting on 14 January 2021.

3) Archive 81

Supernatural thriller Archival 81 is an original story loosely based on the popular horror podcast of the same name. The series revolves around archivist Dan Turner, who took up the mysterious job of restoring damaged videotapes from 1994.

He later finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras, who died 25 years ago. But, Dan being drawn to her story, convinces himself that he can save her.

The official teaser for Archive 81 was released earlier this month on Netflix's YouTube channel and is all set to premiere on 14 January 2022. The series is directed by Rebecca Thomas and is executively produced by Rebecca Sonnenshine, James Wan, Antoine Douaihy and Paul Harris Boardman.

Archive 81 is led by Mamadou Athie and Dina Shibabi, along with Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit and Ariana Neal. The series will have eight episodes in total, each one will be an hour long.

4) The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a psychological thriller with a bit of satire and dark comedy that will have viewers guessing all the way until the very end.

Releasing on 28 January 2022, the series revolves around a heartbroken Anna who is leading a monotonous life. But things take a different turn when a handsome neighbor and his daughter move in across the street, giving Anna hope. All is well until Anna witnesses a gruesome murder... or did it?

The official teaser for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window dropped on Netflix's YouTube channel earlier this month and showed similarities to Amy Adams' The Woman in the Window.

Starring in the series alongside Kristen Bell are Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Michael Ealy, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, Shelley Hennig, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

5) Ozark

Returning for the final season on 21 January 2022 is Netflix's Ozark. The popular crime drama will be released in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes. Ozark explores capitalism, family dynamics and what it means to survive in today's day and age, all through the eyes of ordinary Americans.

Season 4 of Ozark will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey, who went from having a suburban Chicago life to having a criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.

The teaser trailer for Ozark Season 4 Part 1 dropped last month and featured the return of Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner as the leads.

The series will also see Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón reprising their roles.

Get ready to stream all these power-packed shows on Netflix from January 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul