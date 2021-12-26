3 reasons why 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 cannot be missed

Netflix's popular series, Cobra Kai, is all set to make its return with another season before 2021 comes to an end.

Based on The Karate Kid films and set 34 years after its events, Cobra Kai follows the perspective of The Karate Kid's villain Johnny Lawrence instead of its original protagonist Daniel LaRusso.

The spin-off first premiered in 2018 and its upcoming season will see the frenemies join forces to take down the Cobra Kai dojo.

'Cobra Kai': Three reasons why the fourth season is a must-watch

The official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4 dropped earlier this month, giving fans a glimpse of the exciting plot. The upcoming season is all set to premiere on Netflix from 31 December 2021.

Cobra Kai was renewed for Season 5 in August, ahead of its Season 4 debut. The announcement was made through Cobra Kai's official Twitter post that read:

"The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season."

Here are three reasons why Cobra Kai Season 4 cannot be missed.

1) The Karate Kid's Terry Silver will reprise his role

Terry Silver, portrayed by Thomas Ian Griffith, will retake his stage in the fourth season of Cobra Kai. Silver first appeared in the third installment of The Karate Kid in 1989. His return is nothing but troubling as he is John Kreese's former war mate and could be the main villain of the upcoming season.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai will have many details about Silver's backstory, according to the series' co-creator Hayden Schlossberg:

"For now we’ll say we’ve been looking forward to working with Thomas Ian Griffith for a long time and we were very patient with ourselves to find the right moment, and season 4 is that moment."

2) Daniel and Johnny will join forces

The upcoming season of Cobra Kai will also see Daniel LaRusso's Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's Eagle Fang join forces to take down John Kreese's Cobra Kai Dojo at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.

Johnny and Daniel go way back to the original The Karate Kid films and have always had a frenemy relationship, so working together for the two might be hard. Hopefully, the duo will find a game plan towards their common goal.

Interestingly, their history might help them sort things out and foster a successful partnership. In the official trailer for Cobra Kai, Daniel tells his wife:

"If Johnny and I can actually work together and we win, Cobra Kai will be out of business."

3) Samantha and Tory's rivalry will continue

The rivalry between Tory and Sam goes way back to Season 2 of Cobra Kai. At that stage, Sam, under the influence of alcohol, kissed her ex Miguel who was dating Tory at the time.

This later turns into a fight which Tory loses. However, the one who suffers from this entire mess is Sam, which is why she is afraid of Tory.

The upcoming season will see their rivalry continue considering that Sam belongs to Miyagi-Do dojo whereas Tory is a part of Cobra Kai dojo.

Also Read Article Continues below

The fourth season of Cobra Kai will be available to stream from 31 December 2021 on Netflix.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul