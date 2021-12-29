'Madagascar: A Little Wild': 5 things to know about the animated series

Madagascar: A Little Wild dropped its fifth season last month and things are getting more adorable at the Central Park Zoo.

The series revolves around the young Madagascar bunch, a.k.a. the Zoosters, as they navigate their way through life as individuals, and as a group with different personalities. Madagascar: A Little Wild is developed by Dana Starfield and is produced by DreamWorks Animation Television.

'Madagascar: A Little Wild': 5 things viewers should know about the series

Madagascar: A Little Wild is loved by all age groups, even though it is targeted more towards the younger demographic. It is fun to know the backstory to the adorable characters of Madagascar and how they have always been the same.

Here are five things that every Madagascar: A Little Wild fan should know about.

1) The series is a prequel to the Madagascar films

Madagascar: A Little Wild is based on the Madagascar films by Tom McGrath and Eric Darnell, which released first in 2005. The series is said to act as a prequel to the films and stars the same adorable characters - Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo. The group are in their early years at the Central Park Zoo.

2) Available to stream on Hulu as well as Peacock

Although Madagascar: A Little Wild is a Hulu original, it is available to stream on Hulu and Peacock. The announcement for the same was first made in January last year, followed by the premiere of its first season in September.

3) The series has 5 seasons

Madagascar: A Little Wild has had over five seasons up till now. The first one premiered back in September 2020 while the fifth arrived in November 2021.

The series has had several specials including a Halloween Special in 2020 and a Christmas special in 2021.

4) An adorable voice cast

Madagascar: A Little Wild stars the most adorable actors from the industry including Tucker Chandler, Amir O'Neil, Luke Lowe and Shaylin Becton as the leads.

The rest of the cast includes Eric Petersen, Candace Kozak, Jasmine Gatewood, Eric Lopez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Myrna Velasco, Charlie Adler and Johanna Stein.

The Madagascar films were led by Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer and Jada Pinkett Smith.

5) The fifth season of the series just dropped

The fifth season of Madagascar: A Little Wild dropped on 11 November 2021, exclusively on Hulu and Peacock. The official trailer for the season was released in November itself.

The fifth season revolves around the Zoosters dealing with problems like Alex and his jealousy issues, Marty locking himself in a library, Melman experiencing his first-ever night away from the habitat and Gloria dealing with Lala moving to a bigger pond.

Go on adventures with the Zoosters in the latest season of Madagascar: A Little Wild, available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul