'Johnny Test': 3 things to know about Netflix animation 

Kids' favorite science siblings and their adventurous brother are back with another season of Johnny Test on Netflix.

Created by Scott Fellows and developed by WildBrain, the show revolves around Johnny's adventures along with his 'super-genius' twin sisters and dog Dukey.

'Johnny Test': 3 things viewers should know about the series

Johnny Test first premiered in 2008 on Cartoon Network and became a heavily-promoted show. Its stint was from 2008 to 2014, spanning a total of six seasons and 117 half-hour episodes. Each episode was split into two 11-minute segments.

Both seasons of Johnny Test's Netflix release are said to have multiple dubs and audio descriptions as well.

Here are three things that Johnny Test is bringing to its viewers next year.

1) Season 2 is on its way

Johnny Test is returning with another season, premiering 7 January 2021 exclusively on Netflix. The upcoming season is expected to comprise of 20 episodes in total with an interactive special as well.

The series is said to have two seasons to release on Netflix, 20 episodes each.

2) The sneak peek to Season 2 is finally here

The official teaser for Johnny Test Season 2 dropped earlier this month. The short clip features the Test twins performing yet another experiment on their sleepless brother Johnny. The two attempt to help the kid by letting him fight his nightmares.

The upcoming season of Johnny Test will also see the return of the main cast, including James Arnold Taylor, Emily Tennant, Maryke Hendrikse and Trevor Devall.

3) Previous seasons are also available to watch

Season 1 of Johnny Test dropped in July and had an interactive special titled Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest, which released in November. Since a new season of Johnny Test is premiering next month on Netflix, the previous one will also be available on the platform.

The Netflix revival of Johnny Test was first announced in May 2020.

Stream Johnny Test Season 2 from 7 January 2021, only on Netflix.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul