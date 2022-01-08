'The Tender Bar' takeaways: Ben Affleck-starrer sheds light on the importance of identity and not giving up

George Clooney's much-awaited directorial, The Tender Bar, premiered today on Prime Video and sheds light on certain aspects of growing up. mm

Based on a 2005 memoir by J. R. Moehringer, The Tender Bar tells the story of JR, a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie, is one of the sharpest people and the closest father figure JR has.

With a screenplay by William Monahan, the film is a coming-of-age drama with one of Ben Affleck’s best performances.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

'The Tender Bar': Takeaways

The Tender Bar had its world premiere at the London Film Festival in October last year, followed by a limited release in December. The film stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Ron Livingston, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Max Martini, Sondra James, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung and Briana Middleton.

The film throws light on topics like the importance of having an identity and not giving up. It's time to understand these takeaways from the film.

Identity is important

Influences around a person, especially a kid, matter but growth always has to come from within. The Tender Bar is no different when it comes to movies on father-figures, but this is where identity comes in.

As a kid, JR was questioned a lot about his father and his name, which left him feeling without an identity. But later in his life, he found it in his uncle.

In the beginning of the film when JR is portrayed by Daniel Ranieri, it focuses on the observant wonders of childhood where adults are idols while also dealing with matters like cancer, abandonment and manhood.

This is what J.R. Moehringer’s story really is about, but with George Clooney's direction, it was able to create a dynamic of guidance.

Ben Affleck, who portrays Uncle Charlie, played a huge role in the film and in J.R. Moehringer's life. It would have been easy for Clooney to make Charlie an East Coast Ron Burgundy, someone with infinite coolness and loud characteristics but that is not who JR's uncle was and Affleck delivered that.

He became someone JR could look up to as well as put him on the right path by giving him his identity. JR wanted to be a writer so Charlie helped him become one. Affleck's illustrious act of tranquility and smooth dialog gave The Tender Bar the glow of rare exceptionality.

Giving up is not the answer

Throughout The Tender Bar, viewers must have seen JR ready to give up on his dream to become a writer. As a kid, his mother instilled in him that he had to be a Yale graduate and then a lawyer. However, Charlie saw that JR liked reading, so he supported him.

Charlie provided him with books which helped JR understand himself and make a sound career choice.

As a Yale student, JR felt confused and lost about life. He wasted most of his college years trying to earn Sidney's love but eventually found his way to The New York Times. After not being promoted to a reporter, he got the push he needed to write his book.

His Uncle Charlie, throughout his life, not only imbued him with wit but also helped him financially. He kept on pushing JR to be the writer he always wanted to be while also not letting him go off track.

At the end of The Tender Bar, JR realized what was needed and looked back on what he had achieved. He gave his book the time and effort it needed, typing relentlessly day and night.

He had finally ticked off his uncle's list of requirements, especially with the car Charlie gifted him. At last, he turned his novel into a memoir, resulting in a lifetime of success and also the reason behind not giving up.

Catch the feel-good drama The Tender Bar, now available to stream on Prime Video.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul