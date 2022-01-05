'After Life' Season 3: Release date, trailer and more

Ricky Gervais is returning one last time as Tony Johnson in Netflix's After Life and it's going to be a real tear-jerker.

Directed, created and written by Ricky Gervais himself, the premise of After Life is set in Tambury and follows a newspaper writer, Tony Johnson, whose life is turned upside down after his wife succumbs to breast cancer.

He thinks about suicide but instead ends up punishing the world for his wife's death by being reckless and tactless. To his surprise, people try to turn him into a better person rather than pitying him.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's After Life Season 3.

When is 'After Life' Season 3 expected to release?

The third season of After Life is all set to premiere on Netflix from 14 January 2022. The series will see the return of the original cast including: Ricky Gervais, Penelope Wilton, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Earl, Joe Wilkinson, Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty, Diane Morgan and Ethan Lawrence.

The official synopsis for After Life Season 3 reads:

"It's the final season of After Life and Tony is still desperately mourning the loss of his wife, Lisa. Will he ever truly embrace the future if he can't let go of the past?"

A short recap of Season 2

The season 2 finale of After Life starts off with old footage of Tony not dancing to Lionel Richie. He is still mourning the loss of his wife Lisa and on the other hand, his brother-in-law Matt reunites with his wife Jill.

Matt's unnamed and unprofessional therapist blathers about starting an advice-for-men podcast to teach them to be alpha males.

This episode follows the previous one where James has soiled himself and Brian has forgotten his jokes. The two make Tony appreciate normalcy even though they are weird.

Tony then shares his father's death with Matt and emphasizes that being in love is everything, becoming the main point of the episode.

Check out the trailer for 'After Life' Season 3

The official trailer for After Life Season 3 dropped on New Year's day, greeting fans with a happy surprise. The short clip shows Tony still reeling from the loss of his wife and dealing with the more recent passing of his father.

Viewers see Tony with his beloved German Shepherd Brandy as carries out his father's final wishes - scattering his ashes at his favorite places. He begins to realize what being kind and caring can do and how it can make life enjoyable.

The heartfelt trailer shows a change in Tony’s lackadaisical belief system, going from a laugh-out-loud series to a grieving one. Season 3 is said to be the final bow of After Life, and according to Ricky Gervais:

"I’ve already made my mind up there won’t be a four and you do put those things out there to make you remember as it’s tempting but… there’s an old saying that 'to lead the orchestra, you’ve got to turn your back on the audience.'"

Season 3 of After Life will have six episodes in total, in a familiar half-hour format. The release time for the season will be 12.00am PST in the USA and 8.00am GMT in the UK.

Catch the final season of After Life streaming on Netflix from 14 January 2022.

