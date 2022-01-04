'Call Me Kat' Season 2: Release date, trailer, and more

Kat and her cats are back with another season of Call Me Kat and it's full of joy, humor and positivity, just how Kat likes it.

Created by Darlene Hunt, Call Me Kat is based on the British series Miranda and follows a 39-year-old woman who uses her savings to open a cat-themed café in Louisville. Kat is an optimistic and fun-loving woman who continuously defies societal expectations and her mother's wishes as well, to prove she can lead a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms.

Here's everything viewers need to know about FOX's Call Me Kat Season 2.

When is 'Call Me Kat' Season 2 expected to release?

The second season of Call Me Kat is all set to release on FOX from January 9. The series will see the return of the original cast including Miyami Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant and Cheynne Jackson.

The official synopsis for Call Me Kat Season 2 reads:

"In Season 2, Kat’s back, navigating life’s ups and downs with a little more self-assurance and a lot more whimsy. Kat’s in her element at her lively cat café, working alongside her friends: Randi and Phil. Across the way, the local piano bar, run by Carter, remains the gang's favorite watering hole, where Max, slings drinks and charms the patrons. All the while, Sheila, actively keeps tabs on her daughter's romantic life, which found Kat in a tough spot at the end of Season 1, having to choose between her new beau, Oscar, or her long-time crush, Max. This year, Kat will find herself in all sorts of predicaments, handling them as only she can – with joy, humor and positivity"

A short recap of Season 1

In the Season 1 finale of Call Me Kat, titled 'Cat-A-Versary', one of Kat's cats dies and Oscar hurts her feeling by telling Kate that "it's just a cat". On the other hand, Max consoles Kat and forgives her. This makes Kat interested in Max again. However, Kat is touched when Oscar arrives with her cat's lost ashes. She now feels conflicted between her feelings towards Oscar and Max.

Check out the trailer for 'Call Me Kat' Season 2

Several promos have been released for Call Me Kat Season 2 featuring Kat at the café meeting with her favorite childhood actors. The promos feature a compilation of several clips from different episodes and give viewers something to look forward to in the upcoming season.

The first season of Call Me Kat had a total of 13 episodes, so the upcoming season will likely have a similar number of episodes. The series is directed by Anthony Rich, Victor Gonzalez, Jody Margolin Hahn, Kelly Park, Mark Cendrowski, Richie Keen, Beth McCarthy-Miller, and Jude Weng.

Call Me Kat is written by Kimberly Altamirano, Miranda Hart, Darlene Hunt, David Holden, Lauren Bridges, Adam Faberman, Amy Hubbs, Laura Krafft, Molly Schreiber, and Howard Jordan Jr.

Readers can catch the brand new season of Call Me Kat streaming on FOX from January 9.

