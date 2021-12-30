'Anxious People': Why the Swedish mini-series won't return for another season

The much-awaited hostage drama, Anxious People, dropped on Netflix and is spot on with its adaptation.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman, Anxious People revolves around a bank robber who holds open house attendees hostage, later vanishing into thin air, leaving the police baffled.

The Swedish mini-series stars Leif Andree, Marik Lager Crantz, Lottie Ejebrant, Per Andersson, Anna Grant, and Elina Du Rietz.

'Anxious People': Will Season 2 happen?

Although it's not yet confirmed if Anxious People will return for another season, it is pretty obvious that it won't since the plot is heavily based on Fredrik Backman's 2020 novel of the same name. Neither the series' creators nor Netflix have made any announcements regarding its renewal.

The streaming giant dropped the mini-series today, and the script for it is written by Camila Ahlgren. This is the third adaptation of Fredrik Backman's work after A Man Called Ove and Beartown.

Anxious People has been billed as a limited series and is made up of just six episodes that cover the events of the novel. Sure, there have been times when limited series' have been resurrected for more episodes after it becomes popular, but the case seems unlikely for this show.

Since the source of its material is pre-existing, the writers of Anxious People would have to invent their own events to bring something new to the table for the show. Looking at the show's finale, Anxious People does not really require another season.

Ahead of directing Anxious People, Felix Herngren spoke about his excitement of working with Fredrik:

"Fredrik Backman has a unique sense and ability to portray people and to find interesting stories that reflect Sweden. It will be a privilege to shape this amazing book together with Camilla Ahlgren. Furthermore, it feels great to be continuing our collaboration with Netflix, which will make this fantastic story come to life for the global audience."

Author Fredrik Backman also praised Felix:

"… an extraordinary storyteller with a unique sense of comedy, who is a dream to work with."

Stream Netflix's latest hostage drama Anxious People now!

