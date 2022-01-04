'The Tender Bar' cast list: Tye Sheridan, Ben Affleck, and others star in George Clooney directorial

George Clooney is back with yet another stunning directorial, The Tender Bar, which is soon to premiere on Prime Video.

Based on J.R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir of the same name, The Tender Bar recounts Moehringer's life growing up on Long Island without a father. The young boy seeks a replacement for him and finds it in his uncle, who helps him understand the ropes of life.

'The Tender Bar': Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

The official trailer for The Tender Bar was released in October and the film is all set to hit Prime Video on January 7. The short clip features Ben Affleck in a father-figure type of role, helping out his nephew with the ropes of life. The film had its premiere during the London Film Festival in October 2021, followed by a limited theatrical release last year.

The official synopsis for The Tender Bar reads:

"In 1972, 9-year-old J.R. Maguire moves into his grandfather's dilapidated house in Long Island, N.Y. Searching for a father figure, he falls under the unconventional tutelage of his uncle Charlie, a charismatic, self-educated bartender who introduces him to a handful of the bar's colorful regulars. As the years pass and J.R. grows into a young man, he tries to fulfill his dream of becoming a writer."

Here's a look at the stunning cast of Prime Video's The Tender Bar.

Tye Sheridan as J.R. Moehringer

American actor and producer Tye Sheridan is best known for X-Men film series, Ready Player One, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, The Tree of Life, Mud, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and Joe. He is also the co-founder of Wonder Dynamics, an AI production tools company.

Sheridan will be portraying the role of J.R. Moehringer in the upcoming film The Tender Bar. His character's young self will be portrayed by Daniel Ranieri and the future self by Ron Livingston.

Ben Affleck as Charlie Moehringer

Ben Affleck is an American actor, film director, producer, and screenwriter. His notable works include Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Argo, Gone Girl, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, The Accountant, and Triple Frontier, amongst several others.

His accolades include two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards, one of which he shares with Matt Damon for writing Good Will Hunting. He is also the co-founder of the Eastern Congo Initiative and a co-owner of Pearl Street Films.

Affleck will be seen playing the role of Charlie Moehringer, J.R. Moehringer's uncle, in Prime Video's The Tender Bar.

Lily Rabe as Dorothy Moehringer

American actress Lily Rabe is best known for her work in The Merchant of Venice, American Horror Story, The Whispers, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Vice, and many more. She also holds a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play.

Rabe will be seen playing the role of Dorothy Moehringer, J.R. Moehringer's mother, in Prime Video's upcoming film The Tender Bar.

Christopher Lloyd as Grandpa Moehringer

Christopher Lloyd is an American actor best known for his work in Back to the Future trilogy, Taxi, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Adams Chronicles, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, The Addams Family film, Road to Avonlea, and Anastasia amongst several others.

His achievements include three Emmy Awards, two Emmy Awards nominations, an Independent Spirit Award, two Saturn Awards nominations, and a BIFA Award.

Lloyd will be seen playing the role of Grandpa Moehringer in George Clooney's The Tender Bar.

The cast of The Tender Bar also includes Max Martini, Sondra James, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung, and Briana Middleton.

Stream The Tender Bar on Prime Video from January 7.

