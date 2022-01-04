'Call Me Kat' Season 2 cast list: Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan and others star in FOX sitcom

A brand new season of FOX's Call Me Kat is all set to premiere and it will definitely feature more of Kat's signature humor.

The series, based on British show Miranda, is created by Darlene Hunt. Call Me Kat follows a woman who does not believe in societal expectations and defies them by opening a cat-themed cafe.

The upcoming season will solve Kat's love dilemma and take viewers on new adventures.

'Call Me Kat' Season 2: Ensemble cast, synopsis and promo

Call Me Kat Season 2 will premiere on FOX from January 9 and willl explore Kat's feelings towards Max and Oscar. She will find herself in several predicaments and will handle them with her trademark Kat humor.

The official synopsis for Call Me Kat Season 2 reads:

"In Season 2, Kat’s back, navigating life’s ups and downs with a little more self-assurance and a lot more whimsy. Kat’s in her element at her lively cat café, working alongside her friends: Randi and Phil.

"Across the way, the local piano bar, run by Carter, remains the gang's favorite watering hole, where Max, slings drinks and charms the patrons. All the while, Sheila, actively keeps tabs on her daughter's romantic life, which found Kat in a tough spot at the end of Season 1, having to choose between her new beau, Oscar, or her long-time crush, Max.

"This year, Kat will find herself in all sorts of predicaments, handling them as only she can – with joy, humor and positivity"

Here's a look at the returning cast of FOX's Call Me Kat Season 2.

Mayim Bialik as Kat

American actress Mayim Bialik is best known for her portrayal of Amy Farrah Bowler in The Big Bang Theory. Her other notable works include Blossom, Jeopardy!, The Chicago 8, Don't Drink the Water, Lloyd in Space, and Stan Lee's Mighty 7.

She was nominated four times for the Primetime Emmy Award and won the Critics' Choice Television Award in 2015 and 2017.

Bialik will be returning as Kat in the second season of Call Me Kat. Her character is a 39 year old single woman who runs a cat café in Louisville.

Leslie Jordan as Phil

Leslie Jordan is an American actor, writer and singer. His notable works include Hearts Afire, Will & Grace, American Horror Story, The Cool Kids, and Sordid Lives.

Jordan will be seen reprising his character Phil in the upcoming season of Call Me Kat. His character is a newly single gay man who works as the head baker at Kat's café.

Kyla Pratt as Randi

American actress and musician Kyla Pratt is best known for voicing Penny Proud in Disney's The Proud Family. Her other notable works include One on One, Dr. Dolittle films and series, Fat Albert, Hotel for Dogs, The Proud Family Movie, Let's Stay Together and Black Ink Crew: Compton.

Pratt will be returning as Randi in the second season of Call Me Kat. Her character is a waitress at Kat's café.

Julian Gant as Carter

Julian Gant is an American actor and writer known for Real Steel, Key and Peele, and Love and Honor.

Grant will be seen reprising his character Carter in the upcoming season of Call Me Kat. His character is the owner of the bar next to Kat's café.

Swoosie Kurtz as Sheila

American actress Swoosie Kurtz is best known for her work on Broadway, including Ah, Wilderness, Fifth of July, The House of Blue Leaves, Tartuffe, Frozen and Heartbreak House. Her television work includes Sisters, Mike & Molly, Wildcats, Bubble Boy, and Citizen Ruth.

She is the recipient of an Emmy Award, two Tony Awards, five Tony Award nominations and eight Emmy Award nominations.

Kurtz will be back as Sheila in the second season of Call Me Kat. She is Kat's overbearing mother who cannot understand why her daughter chooses to be single and constantly tries to get her to meet new men.

The cast of Call Me Kat also includes Cheynne Jackson, Christopher Rivas, Lamorne Morris and Vanessa Lachey.

Stream the upcoming season of Call Me Kat exclusively on FOX from January 9.

