'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 1 takeaways: NBC series talks about personal growth, coping with grief and its long term effects

The final season of This Is Us is here and things are getting way more sensitive than they were before.

Directed by Dan Fogelman, the sixth season of This Is Us will answer the burning questions surrounding the Pearsons and shed light on the revelations each one of them has in their adulthood, especially now that the Big Three are 41 years old and dealing with Rebecca's cognitive decline.

It's time to understand the takeaways from NBC's This Is Us Season 6 premiere.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Takeaway from 'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 1

The final season of This Is Us premiered with its first episode today and the Pearsons are looking back at their progress. The episode starts off with the Big Three witnessing the Challenger spaceship explode in the sky on national television, the first big tragedy ever seen by the kids. Rebecca and Jack are worried as they knew how much the kids were looking forward to the launch.

The entire episode of This Is Us revolves around how the kids coped with the tragedy and how their adult selves cope with the present-day issues. Going back to the Challenger disaster, each one of the Pearson kids had a different coping mechanism with it.

Kate took the road of optimism by looking at it as a way of the astronauts being closer to heaven at that height, Kevin made himself believe that it was just another story on the television (something fictional), and as for Randall, he was worried about the astronaut's children. For Rebecca, Kevin's outlook on the tragedy was a bit worrying, but Jack believed that it was Kevin's brain trying to protect itself from the truth.

Back in the present day, the Big Three have made noticeable progress since the first episode of This Is Us, as Kate no longer worries about over-eating and gaining weight, Kevin is a bit more responsible now that he has kids, and Randall is still the caring kind who wishes to help everyone he meets. The three find themselves in a much better place than before, even though life is still not all rainbows and butterflies.

It's the Big Three's 41st birthday and they have their days planned ahead of them (or for them in Kate's case). Since Toby is in San Francisco due to his new job, he makes sure to pamper his wife with a day without the kids and a personal massage session, ending her birthday with a little surprise. Kevin, who is still adjusting to co-parenting, was called in to join The Manny reboot and Randall is ready to meet the robber who broke into his house two years ago.

A frustrated Rebecca, who can't remember the word 'caboose', shouts at the birthday celebration. She later revealed the results to her PET scan which showed a plaque built in her brain, causing her to forget things. This very moment pushes the Big Three into their methods for coping with the realities of life. This Is Us is all about the changes and growth of a person, or as a family. The series shows a parallel between these two situations, one from when they were kids and one from the present day.

At the end of this episode, viewers will see the Big Three responding to the situation the same way they did for the Challenger disaster. Little Kevin, who bottles up his feelings, had finally expressed his fear of their parents dying to Kate and he now feels the same fear, as it is finally happening.

Kate, just like before, is optimistic and thinks that if the world would slow down for their mother, they would miss out on everything else. She is happy about their progress as individuals and how they are much more content than before.

Randall overcompensates the pain by being compulsively compassionate and in this case bailing the robber out and providing him a bed at the shelter. This Is Us beautifully captures the parallels, showing progress but with stunted growth when it comes to coping with grief.

Stream the first episode of This Is Us Season 6 on NBC, Hulu and Hotstar.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider