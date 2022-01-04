'The Tender Bar': 3 reasons why this Prime Video film cannot be missed

The highly-anticipated release of this year, The Tender Bar, will soon be hitting Prime Video.

The Tender Bar follows a young J. R. Moehringer, who seeks a replacement for his father, as he disappeared shortly after his birth. The former eventually bonded with his uncle and patrons at the Dickens bar.

'The Tender Bar': Three reasons why the Prime Video film is a must-watch

The Tender Bar is all set to premiere on Prime Video from 7 January 2022 and it's official trailer was released in October. The film had a limited theatrical release last year and a world premiere at the London Film Festival as well.

The Tender Bar has received mixed reviews from critics, according to IndieWire:

"The film is a pleasantly anecdotal amble down memory lane which features amusing one-liners, nostalgic production design, warm, soft, golden-brown lighting, and an efficient if anonymous directorial style: Clooney’s one flourish is a split-screen sequence over the closing credits. … It paints an attractive, Spielbergian picture of all-American 1970s domestic clutter, combined with a Scorsese-ish vision of countless talkative relatives bustling between the kitchen and the dinner table."

Here are three reasons why The Tender Bar cannot be missed.

1) It is based on a memoir

Prime Video's upcoming film, The Tender Bar, is an adaptation of J. R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir of the same name. The memoir recounts his childhood through his early twenties and tells of his coming-of-age experiences at a local bar called Publicans, which turned into a getaway from his chaotic family.

A young Moehringer finds himself looking up to his uncle Charlie Moehringer, who is no less than a father figure to him. The role will be portrayed by Ben Affleck in the adaptation.

2) It is directed by George Clooney

Actor and filmmaker George Clooney is directing The Tender Bar. His previous directorials include The Midnight Sky, The Monuments Men, Leatherheads, Confessions of a Dangerous Man along with several other films and series.

The Tender Bar was initially directed and written by Ted Melfi, but after his exit in 2020, George Clooney took over and brought in a brilliant cast.

3) It has a brilliant cast

The Tender Bar not only has a heartfelt plot but also a group of brilliant actors bringing the characters to life. The cast includes Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Ron Livingston, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Max Martini, Sondra James, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung and Briana Middleton.

Tye Sheridan will be leading the film as J. R. Moehringer himself, along with Ben Affleck as his uncle, Lily Rabe as his mother and Christopher Lloyd as his grandfather.

Feel good this new year with Prime Video's The Tender Bar, premiering on 7 January 2022.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul