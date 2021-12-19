Who are Ben Affleck's kids? Family life explored as Jennifer Lopez backs him up after controversial Jennifer Garner comment

Jennifer Lopez has denied rumors that she was upset over Ben Affleck's comments about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on The Howard Stern Show. Lopez defended her partner Ben Affleck by saying the rumors are "utterly off-base."

Lopez further stated that:

"This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel. I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

Ben Affleck also commented that:

"I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."

Affleck also remarked on the controversy while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He said he shares a good relationship with Jennifer Garner and both are dedicated to raising their kids right. Nonetheless, his comments about Garner previously were interpreted as insensitive and disrespectful.

A peek into Ben Affleck's family life

Ben Affleck stated that his children's opinions about him mattered more than anyone else's. Hence, he wanted to clear the air so there would be no confusion about his intent.

Affleck shares Violet (16), Seraphina (12), and Samuel (9) with Jennifer Garner. He further stated:

"The only biography that needs anything is written on the hearts of your kids."

He elaborated by saying:

"I will be long dead and someone will ask my kids what was your dad like and that is when I will know what my life was worth."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in 2005 but unfortunately separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

During an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Affleck revealed that Violet, the eldest child, looks exactly like her mother and is mature compared to her age. He said:

“She’s always been a very good student, and she’s been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her. Now, all of a sudden, she’s gotten into the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes and she’s getting better."

Seraphina and Samuel are more outgoing and showcase mischievous streaks, according to their father.

