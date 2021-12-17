Ben Affleck spotted holding hands with Jennifer Lopez after backlash over Jennifer Garner comments

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted holding hands after the backlash incident, as they paved their way to the 'Jimmy Kimmel live' show on Wednesday. Ben Affleck, after putting some blame on his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for his relapse into drinking on the 'Howard Stern' show, received scads of criticism from fans.

You know, the one where he basically blamed Jennifer Garner for his alcoholism. Am I the only one who thinks Ben Affleck sounded drunk during his interview with Howard Stern? You know, the one where he basically blamed Jennifer Garner for his alcoholism.

Jennifer Lopez showed a great deal of support and compassion as she went with Ben Affleck for his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to promote Affleck's new film 'The Tender Bar'.

Ben Affleck rewinds his controversy over Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck, as he chatted about his new film with Jimmy Kimmel, talked about his 'The Howard Stern Show' interview.

He revealed that he was addicted to drinking after feeling "trapped" in his marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck added that:

"I was like, "I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?" And what I did was drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution".

Ben Affleck and and Jennifer Garner started dating back in 2004, after which they split in 2015, a day after their 10-year anniversary. They filed for divorce in 2018. He then further added:

"The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision … We grew apart. We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage."

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck shares three children together, Violet, age 16, Seraphina, age 12, and Samuel, age 9.

Ben Affleck admits being hesitant to date Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck in his interview with Howard Stern revealed that he was hesitant to remingle with Jennifer Lopez after 17 years of their relation.

Ben Affleck then said that the reason for the same was:

"My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it."

According to a credible source, Ben Affleck and JLo are doing really well and that Jennifer loves being with Ben and feels it's truly meant to be.

Ben and JLo are looking forward to spending the holidays together this year, but Ben wants to be with his kids, too. The couple have not made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working on it.

