Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship through the years in pictures

Jennifer Lopez and ex-fiancé Ben Affleck are back together 17 years after their wedding was called off. Following months of rumors being spread, the couple have announced that they are officially dating.

The pair previously started seeing each other in 2002 and ended their relationship in 2004. After many years of being married to and dating other people, they revived their relationship in 2021.

A timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's dating history

2001

Bennifer in 2001 (Image via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez first met Ben Affleck on the set of Gigli, the movie they were filming in 2001. She was married to her second husband Cris Judd at the time.

2002

In July 2002 Lopez filed for divorce from Cris Judd and began dating Affleck. Soon after, he appeared in her iconic music video for Jenny from the Block, which was released in November 2002.

The couple announced their engagement the same month.

2003

The couple at the premiere of Daredevil (Image via Getty Images)

Jennifer and Cris Judd's divorce was finalized in 2003. Later in 2003, Bennifer (the name given by media to denote the couple) announced that they had to postpone their wedding due to "excessive media attention" surrounding the the same.

2004

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony (Image via Getty Images)

In 2004, the couple ended their engagement and announced their separation. Later that year, Jennifer Lopez married singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, with whom she had two children. Ben, on the other hand, started dating Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner.

2005

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner (Image via WireImage)

In June 2005, Affleck married Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three children.

2006 - 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Image via Getty Images)

In July 2011, Jennifer Lopez announced her separation from Marc Anthony. Within a few months of their separation taking place, she began dating Casper Smart, a backup dancer she met on her tour. In 2014, Jennifer's divorce from Marc was finalized.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner publicized their separation in June 2015. In 2016, Jennifer Lopez broke up with her five-year-long, on-and-off boyfriend Casper Smart. In the year 2017, Lopez began dating baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck dated television producer Lindsay Shookus.

Affleck finally divorced Garner and broke up with Shookus in 2018. In April 2019, Affleck once again called it quits with Lindsay Shookus after they reignited their relationship in February. That same year, Affleck was spotted with Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas. In 2020, Ben began dating Ana.

Ben Affleck with Lindsay Shookus and Ana de Armas (Images via Getty Images)

2021

Bennifer at the 2021 Met Gala (Image via Getty Images)

Earlier this year Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ended their respective relationships with Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas.

In April, rumors about the couple getting back together spread like wildfire after the paparazzi spotted them together on the streets of New York.

On 24 July 2021, Jennifer Lopez posted a bunch of images on Instagram with the last one being a photo of the couple passionately kissing.

Bennifer fans could not be happier as they expressed their excitement and nostalgia on social media platforms. Here are some tweets from rejoicing fans:

AJ LENAR 🇺🇸 @AJASONLENAR In honor of #Bennifer of being back I’m plugging in my old iPod to see if it still works. In honor of #Bennifer of being back I’m plugging in my old iPod to see if it still works.

Mia Alanis @MiaAlanisPR



#NatureIsHealing Is this for real? Did we go back in time with this pandemic? Are #Bennifer a thing again? Is this for real? Did we go back in time with this pandemic? Are #Bennifer a thing again? #NatureIsHealing

mx claws @alicegoldfuss Bennifer is back which means the simulation is reusing assets Bennifer is back which means the simulation is reusing assets

adam harris @AdamHSays cicada brood is here, bennifer is back, all we need is an Usher song of the summer and i'm ready for you 2004! cicada brood is here, bennifer is back, all we need is an Usher song of the summer and i'm ready for you 2004!

Emma Gray @emmaladyrose I reject the return of low-rise jeans, but welcome the return of Bennifer discourse I reject the return of low-rise jeans, but welcome the return of Bennifer discourse

Jlo and Affleck taking a stroll in NYC. (Image via WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been getting all snuggled up in public ever since the revival of the relationship was made official. The two appear to be going strong and have been the subject of much media attention since.

Edited by Siddharth Satish