Who is Jennifer Garner dating? Engagement rumors explained

Jennifer Garner recently sparked engagement rumors with boyfriend John Miller after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring during an Instagram live.

Fans noticed the gorgeous bling on her ring finger as the actress sipped on some tea while speaking to her 13 Going On 30 co-star Judy Green on Teetotaling with JG & JG about the “pros and cons of sobriety”.

The engagement rumors come just a few days after sources close to the couple told US Weekly that they were planning for a long future ahead:

“Jen and John are serious. They are totally set on a long-term future together. They’ve taken their time to get this committed.”

Jennifer Garner started dating John Miller in 2018, nearly a month after her divorce from her former husband, Ben Affleck. The duo briefly parted ways in 2020 but reconciled in April 2021.

Who is Jennifer Garner’s partner, John Miller?

Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, is an American businessman (Image via Amber Malik/Twitter)

John Miller is an American entrepreneur and former attorney. He was born in 1978 and graduated from Stanford Law School as Order of Coif. He previously worked as an employee of Arrowhead and founded his own company, Cali Group, in 2011.

He currently serves as the chairman and CEO of Cali Group. The company owns Miso Robotics as well as a chain of CaliBurger restaurants. Miller has also authored a book titled The Handbook of Nanotechnology Business, Policy and Intellectual Property Law.

According to Gossip Gist, Miller has an approximate net worth between $15 million and $20 million. The businessman garnered media attention after he started dating Jennifer Garner in 2018. He was previously married to Caroline Campbell.

A look into Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s relationship

Jennifer Garner and John Miller started dating in 2018 (Image via Cinderly/Twitter)

Jennifer Garner and John Miller sparked romance rumors for the first time in October 2018, shortly after the former finalized her split with Ben Affleck following ten years of marriage.

It was later revealed that the pair have been dating since May 2018, nearly six months before their relationship was made public. Following the revelation, Miller also finalized his divorce from ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

Sources told US Weekly at the time that Garner and Miller understood each other well after going through similar phases in life surrounding their respective divorces:

“John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce. They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

Insiders also told the outlet that the Peppermint star loved that John was not associated with the entertainment industry:

“Jen admires John because he is just normal. [Jennifer] loves that he’s not in the entertainment industry and is just a simple guy.”

According to Radar Online, Jennifer Garner met John Miller’s parents after inviting them to a dinner party at her home:

“John’s parents had dinner at Jen’s house recently and met her for the first time.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner’s on-screen father and Alias co-star Victor Garber approved of her relationship in 2019. The latter told US Weekly that the actress was “happy” with her new beau while focusing on raising her children:

“I think he’s [Miller] adorable. What’s wonderful is that they’re taking their time and just enjoying each other’s company. Her priority is her children. That’s it. She’s focused on that. She’s remarkable. Jen is great. I talked to her for an hour today. She’s doing really well. She’s really happy.”

Another source told the publication that John Miller supported Jennifer Garner while she attempted to help former husband Ben Affleck with his addiction issues:

“Jen has been thankful for John’s stable love and support during issues she has faced with [ex-husband Ben Affleck’s] sobriety. He isn’t jealous and understands Jen’s commitment to helping Ben.”

It was also mentioned that Miller and Garner’s children from their respective past relationships have also spent time with each other:

“Ben has no problem with John. [John’s children have had] playdates with Jen and Ben’s kids. Ben totally trusts him.”

The Elektra actress shares three children with Ben Affleck, Violet (15), Seraphina (12), and Sam (9). Meanwhile, the Cali Group CEO shares two children with his former wife, Quest (14) and Violet (12).

In January 2020, sources revealed that Miller was looking forward to tying the knot with Jennifer Garner in the future, even though the pair were taking their relationship slow:

“Jen seems extremely content and blissfully happy. John very much wants to marry her, but he knows she can’t be rushed.”

Unfortunately, the pair decided to call it quits that same year but parted ways on good terms. Inside sources told In Touch Weekly at the time:

“They split up before LA went into lockdown. Jen and John remain on friendly terms, so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now, it’s over.”

However, the split was short-lived as the couple found their way back to each other in April 2021 and are reportedly more “serious” about their relationship.

They are yet to address the speculation surrounding their engagement. As of now, the pair has neither denied nor confirmed the rumors.

Edited by Ravi Iyer