What is Dylan Meyer’s age? All about Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend as couple announce engagement 

Kristen Stewart is officially engaged to her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, after two years of a relationship. The actress recently announced the engagement during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show to promote her upcoming film, Spencer:

Stewart said:

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Kristen and Dylan started dating in 2019 but first crossed paths six years ago on a film set. They reconnected at a bar in 2019 and immediately hit it off.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show that same year, The Twilight Saga actress revealed that her girlfriend was also her neighbor in LA all along:

“The day that I met her, all bets were off. I was like, ‘Where have I been and how have I not known you?’ She's been, like, living in LA alongside my life somehow but not ever converging?”

The couple sparked marriage rumors for the first time when they were photographed wearing rings at LAX airport in July. However, the couple mostly stayed out of the public eye and kept their engagement under wraps until Kristen Stewart’s official announcement.

Meet Kristen Stewart’s fiance, Dylan Meyer

Dylan Meyer is a screenwriter and actress (Image via Dylan Meyers/Instagram)

Dylan Meyer is an American screenwriter and actress. She was born on December 4, but her exact birth year has not been revealed. According to Legit, the Los Angeles resident is aged between 29 and 32 years.

She is known for writing films like Seth Rogan’s An American Pickle and Amy Poehler’s Moxie. She also has screenwriting credits for TV shows and short films like Miss 2059, Loose Ends and Rock Bottom, among others.

Dylan co-wrote and produced the 2016 Netflix film XOXO starring Sarah Hyland. She has also appeared in projects like The Death and Return of Superman, Homemade, Wrestling Isn't Wrestling, and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer.

A look into Dylan Meyer’s relationship with Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart has been in a relationship with Dylan Meyer for the past two years (Image via Getty Images)

Dylan Meyer garnered media attention after she started dating Kristen Stewart. The pair sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together in New York City in 2019, less than a month after Kristen parted ways with Stella Maxwell.

At the time, a source close to Charlie’s Angels star told E! News that the pair were spending time together:

"Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it. She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan. Kristen isn't holding back at all and loves being with her. They are moving quickly and always together."

The pair went Instagram official that same year, after Dylan Meyer confirmed their relationship by sharing a polaroid photo with Kristen Stewart. Although the latter does not have a public Instagram account, Dylan often shares loved-up photos of the pair on social media.

Back in 2019, Kristen Stewart revealed she was ready to propose to Dylan just three months into their relationship:

“I want to be, like, sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast. I can’t say right now because she will find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do. I’m really impulsive. I don’t know when it’s going to be.”

Nearly two years later, the couple are officially engaged and planning to tie the knot in the days to come.

