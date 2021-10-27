Who was Richard "Dick" Evans? Popular TV actor passes away at 86

Richard "Dick" Evans passed away on October 2 at the age of 86. He died on Whidbey Island in Washington state, and the news was announced by one of his family spokesmen.

The popular actor is survived by his wife Jo Evans, son Paul, granddaughters Sarah, Madalyn, Rachel, and Sarah's husband, Aaron. He had cancer, which eventually led to his death.

A look into Richard "Dick" Evans' life and career

Born on January 23, 1935, he was a well-known actor and famous for his television appearances. Evans made guest appearances in several TV series like Sea Hunt, Gunsmoke, Star Trek, Bonanza, Wagon Train, and Perry Mason.

He was cast as Billy Deal in one episode of the ABC-WB western series Lawman in April 1962.

He also appeared as Jeff Treat in an episode of Lassie in 1969. Richard "Dick" Evans' character was a college student and son of a local rancher who helped Ranger Scott survey a retired bomb site for a future grasslands area.

Evans was also known for his secondary roles in various B-films. He gave his career-best performance in the ABC soap opera Peyton Place in 1965, where he was seen as a college English professor, Paul Hanley.

Richard "Dick" Evans appeared in several films and TV series (Image via DutchBurford/Twitter)

The star appeared in the neo-noir crime drama, The Nickel Ride, in 1974 and Islands in the Stream, released in 1977. Apart from being an actor, Richard "Dick" Evans was a writer, director, and producer of the big screen and local theater.

Richard was also popular as an author and wrote various books on fiction, non-fiction, and poetry, along with his autobiography, Fazkills. His final book, Plays, was completed a few days before his death.

It was a collection of plays that had to be performed free of rental charges while staged as fundraisers for the homeless.

His last credit as director of theater was Frost/Nixon at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. His family also settled in Whidbey Island for 32 years after leaving Los Angeles.

Edited by Ravi Iyer