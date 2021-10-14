What happened to KiXSTAr? Rainbow Six Siege commentator's untimely death leaves internet distraught 

North America’s Rainbow Six Siege commentator KiXSTAr, whose real name is Michael Stockley, died on October 11, according to an announcement shared by his family. The shocking news was addressed by fellow commentator Interro (Parker Mackey) on Twitter today.

KiXSTAr who was 24-years-old at the time of his death, was a long-time member of the R6 community. He began commenting for R6 in 2016 at the age of 19.

Parker Mackay @INTERRO A statement from the family of Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley (March 9, 1997 - October 11, 2021) A statement from the family of Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley (March 9, 1997 - October 11, 2021) https://t.co/wcxeK38wQn

The former player was under the Team Orbit banner in 2016, and he seamlessly transitioned into broadcasting in the month of October during the same year. Unsurprisingly, he was a commentator for the R6 Pro League year one season three.

The caster was also responsible for choosing members for the Six Invitational and the Six Mexico Major this year.

How did KiXSTAr die?

On October 13, the avid gamer was confirmed dead after being involved in a solo car accident on October 11. KiXSTAr was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

KiXSTAr died at the age of 24 (Image via ESL)

His family’s official statement read:

“On Monday, October 11 Michael “KiXSTaR” Stockley passed away unexpectedly. He had so much planned for the future, and he was looking forward to working with so many of you. Michael worked hard to lift up the R6 Siege community, and in turn so many of you lifted him up as well. We are grateful for the love and support that we have experienced from so many of you.”

Professional players, members and fans of the R6 community took to Twitter to share their condolences with the family.

Some tweets included:

Elena 🐶🎃 @CatiBana I want to launch siege, see or hear KiXSTAr somewhere on every map & bawl my eyes out every time. He needs to be immortalized.😭😭 I want to launch siege, see or hear KiXSTAr somewhere on every map & bawl my eyes out every time. He needs to be immortalized.😭😭

Jake Lammay @jacoblammay KiXSTAr’s passing really hits man. REST IN PARADISE King 👑🐐 KiXSTAr’s passing really hits man. REST IN PARADISE King 👑🐐

KitchenKnife @KitchenKnife42 RIP KIXSTAr one of the greatest caster in siege and all of esports RIP KIXSTAr one of the greatest caster in siege and all of esports

Jordan aka TM13🧊❄️🥶 @JGThree02 Redownloading R6 just cause kixstar makes me want to play again Redownloading R6 just cause kixstar makes me want to play again https://t.co/9ezlbPE0En

clover | .00223 @CloverSiege R.I.P Kixstar you will be missed among the siege community R.I.P Kixstar you will be missed among the siege community

greyson ♨️ @ooziier6 i can’t believe what i’m reading rn, i really can’t. god man i was watching his 2017 highlights video like yesterday just realizing how much he inspired me to stream and switch over. rest in peace KiXSTAr ❤️ i can’t believe what i’m reading rn, i really can’t. god man i was watching his 2017 highlights video like yesterday just realizing how much he inspired me to stream and switch over. rest in peace KiXSTAr ❤️

In honor of his death, the NAL playday has been postponed, according to the Rainbow Six esports Twitter account. The final APAC South playday, which was initially set to take place on October 14, has also been postponed to October 15.

