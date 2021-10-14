What happened to KiXSTAr? Rainbow Six Siege commentator's untimely death leaves internet distraught 

North America’s Rainbow Six Siege commentator KiXSTAr, whose real name is Michael Stockley, died on October 11, according to an announcement shared by his family. The shocking news was addressed by fellow commentator Interro (Parker Mackey) on Twitter today.
KiXSTAr who was 24-years-old at the time of his death, was a long-time member of the R6 community. He began commenting for R6 in 2016 at the age of 19.
The former player was under the Team Orbit banner in 2016, and he seamlessly transitioned into broadcasting in the month of October during the same year. Unsurprisingly, he was a commentator for the R6 Pro League year one season three.
The caster was also responsible for choosing members for the Six Invitational and the Six Mexico Major this year.
How did KiXSTAr die?
On October 13, the avid gamer was confirmed dead after being involved in a solo car accident on October 11. KiXSTAr was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
His family’s official statement read:
“On Monday, October 11 Michael “KiXSTaR” Stockley passed away unexpectedly. He had so much planned for the future, and he was looking forward to working with so many of you. Michael worked hard to lift up the R6 Siege community, and in turn so many of you lifted him up as well. We are grateful for the love and support that we have experienced from so many of you.”
Professional players, members and fans of the R6 community took to Twitter to share their condolences with the family.
Some tweets included:
Also Read
In honor of his death, the NAL playday has been postponed, according to the Rainbow Six esports Twitter account. The final APAC South playday, which was initially set to take place on October 14, has also been postponed to October 15.